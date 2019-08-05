Cookes takes up new role with Advantage Travel Partnership

Advantage Travel Partnership has appointed the former general manager of the Freedom Travel Group, Kelly Cookes, as leisure director.

The role is a newly created board position within the UK’s largest consortia of independent travel agents.

In her new role Cookes will be responsible for driving the leisure strategy for the group.

Cookes will join Advantage on Monday having spent much of her career in a senior position at Freedom Travel Group and Thomas Cook.

“I’m really excited to be joining Julia and the entire Advantage team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The consortium continues to show innovation, focus and drive when it comes to delivering for their partners.

“It’s something I truly admire and can’t wait to be a part of,” commented Cookes,.

Having joined Freedom Travel Group as relationship manager in 2013, she progressed to general manager in 2014.

Holding the position for five years, Cookes went on to work as head of commercial at Thomas Cook, which included all UK distribution channels.

During her time at Freedom, Cookes saw both membership and profitability increase.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, said: “We are thrilled to have someone of Kelly’s calibre join the team in this vital role.

“We are confident that Kelly’s enthusiasm and expertise will enable us to drive our leisure activity with an increased momentum.

“Kelly’s new role is part of our vision for the future.

“Following Paula Lacey’s departure, we have reshaped our business into areas of divisional expertise, across both business travel and leisure.

“It is a very exciting time for Kelly to be joining us.”