Further growth expected at Prague Airport as long-haul routes launch

Prague Airport handled a total of 17,804,900 passengers in 2019.

That means that approximately one million more passengers passed through the airport than in 2018, which sets another historic record and a six per cent year-on-year increase.

Throughout the entire year, 71 airlines provided regular connections from Prague to a total of 165 destinations, of which 15 were long-haul.

The airport reported a significant increase in the number of passengers also on long-haul routes, overall by 11 per cent.

This positive trend is supposed to continue in 2020, during which two more long-haul destinations will be added ̶ to Chicago and to Hanoi.

Traditionally, the busiest routes last year were to the United Kingdom and the highest number of passengers were headed to London.

The biggest year-on-year increase in the number of handled passengers was to Antalya.

Over the past year a total of 154,777 take-offs and landings were performed (flight movements) at Václav Havel Airport Prague.

“The six per cent increase in the number of handled passengers that was reported last year is a great result.

“With these results, we slightly exceeded our prediction made at the beginning of 2019.

“The reasons for the steady increase include a higher number of long-haul connections and their higher capacity, as well as more frequencies to the busiest European cities, such as London, Amsterdam and Moscow,” said Vaclav Rehor, chairman, Prague Airport.