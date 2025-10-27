The First Group Hospitality Announces Multi-Deal Agreement with Marriott International in the UAE

The First Group Hospitality, one of the region’s leading hotel management companies, announces the strategic rebranding of three flagship Dubai properties under Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio and Autograph Collection brands. This milestone reflects The First Group Hospitality’s expanding collaboration with Marriott, following the successful debut of The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in 2024.

Located in three of Dubai’s most dynamic districts - Dubai Marina, Business Bay, and Jumeirah Village Triangle - the rebranded hotels highlight The First Group Hospitality’s commitment to creating distinctive lifestyle destinations while leveraging Marriott’s global brand strength and award-winning loyalty platform.

The First Collection Marina, Dubai, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel

Rising high above the Marina, the hotel offers contemporary rooms and suites, a rooftop swimming pool, spa, fitness centre, and multiple dining outlets. Designed for today’s urban traveller, it blends cosmopolitan energy with Dubai’s iconic waterfront lifestyle.

The First Collection Waterfront, Dubai, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel

Situated in Business Bay, minutes from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, the property combines stylish guestrooms with curated dining concepts and flexible facilities that cater equally to business and leisure guests.

Hotel Local Dubai, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Autograph Collection

Positioned in Jumeirah Village Triangle, this community-first lifestyle property features modern accommodations, a wellness centre, an outdoor pool, and vibrant social spaces. It has been designed as a hub for culturally curious travellers seeking authentic connections.

Speaking on the rebrand, Rob Burns, CEO of The First Group, commented:

“We are proud to deepen our relationship with Marriott International through these three exciting rebrands. Integrating our properties into Tribute Portfolio and Autograph Collection further reinforces our mission to deliver exceptional hospitality experiences across our portfolio. This milestone reflects The First Group Hospitality’s continued growth, while leveraging Marriott’s global reach and loyalty program to deliver even greater value for our guests.”

“We look forward to expanding our collaboration with The First Group through the rebranding of these three notable properties,” said Saahil Lalit, Vice President – Development, Middle East, Marriott International. “The integration of these hotels into our Tribute Portfolio and Autograph Collection brands reflects our shared commitment to delivering unique and elevated guest experiences within one of the world’s most dynamic hospitality landscapes.”

Guests of all three hotels enjoy access to Soluna Restaurants and Beach Club on Palm Jumeirah, where they can relax by the pools lined with sun loungers and cabanas or unwind on the private beach. The destination features the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant Énas and the award-winning Risen Café & Artisanal Bakery, recently named the UAE’s Favourite Café at the What’s On Dubai Awards.

Dining within the rebranded hotels is anchored by The First Group Hospitality’s acclaimed homegrown concepts. At The First Collection Dubai Marina, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel, guests can savour Tuscan specialities at Alloro or enjoy hearty fare at gastropub The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery. At The First Collection Waterfront, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel in Business Bay, Local serves as a casual all-day dining hub with international favourites. Completing the line-up, Hotel Local Dubai, Autograph Collection brings the community together with Farmers Commons and Neighbourhood Brew, reinforcing its identity as a vibrant social hub.