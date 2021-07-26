ABTA Travel Convention headed to London in October

The annual ABTA Travel Convention will take place on October 13th this year.

For the first time ever, the show will be offered to members and the wider travel industry both in-person and online.

The in-person event will be in London and will include a full day of business sessions, refreshment breaks, lunch and a post-event reception.

The online package will include access to the main stage sessions, live as they happen.

It will also include a digital library of additional content and online networking.

Whether attending in person or online, the one-day event will provide time for delegates to take stock, as well as to be inspired as we look ahead to what is next for international travel.

Mark Tanzer, chief executive of ABTA, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to offer people the choice as to whether they attend the Travel Convention in person or online this year.

“The opportunity to network and speak to people face to face has been sorely missed and, as usual, will be at the heart of the convention, along with keynote sessions from leaders in the industry.”

The 2022 Travel Convention will take place in Marrakech, Morocco, as previously announced.

Further details of the event, including how to register to attend, will be announced in due course.