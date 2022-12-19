A PRADA CHRISTMAS TREE AT HOTEL DE RUSSIE, ROME

Hotel de Russie, a Rocco Forte Hotel, located in the heart of the Eternal City, is collaborating with Prada, the Italian fashion house this festive season to design a Christmas tree that stands radiantly in Hotel de Russie’s Valadier square.

A grid of white LED triangles on an octagonal base of luminous logos makes up the nearly 5-metre-high tree, culminating in a shining Prada triangle. The avant-garde polygonal structure inspired by the iconic geometry of Prada gives a contemporary feel to the spectacular staircase that leads into the historic monumental garden. The collaboration between Hotel de Russie and Prada is a symbol of style and modernity that represents a tribute to the excellence of “Made in Italy”.

To complete the Hotel de Russie’s Christmas decor, the hotel’s time-honored tradition of festive decorations welcomes guests as they step into the lobby. Co-founder and creative director of Sebastian Flowers Italy, Frank uit het Broek, has created a setting which features an interplay of red, gold and green along with lights, sparkling details and symbolic ornaments that include carousels, sweets, red ribbons and Father Christmas.

The Hotel de Russie Festive Season:

Flavours of Christmas Brunch (Sunday 4th, 11th and18th December)

Christmas Eve Dinner (Saturday 24th December)

Christmas Brunch (Sunday 25th December)

New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner ( Saturday 31st December)