TAT introduces ‘NFT BUAKAW 1 x Amazing Thailand Exclusive Collection’

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to introduce tourists to the new ‘NFT BUAKAW 1 x Amazing Thailand Exclusive Collection’ of digital art NFT items featuring legendary Muay Thai fighter Buakaw Banchamek.

Mr. Nithee Seeprae, Deputy Governor for Digitalisation, Research, and Development, said “This exciting new collection of uniquely Thai NFTs is another part of Thailand’s drive to use new technologies and create a new ‘tourism ecosystem’ towards a more sustainable industry. It’s believed the NFTs will appeal to tourists with high purchasing power, and at the same time push the ‘travel to earn’ concept for tourists to visit Thailand.”

The introduction of the ‘NFT BUAKAW 1 x Amazing Thailand Exclusive Collection’ follows the ‘Amazing Thailand NFTs’ initiative in which tourists could collect NFTs at five major tourist attractions – China Town, Wat Arun, Giant Swing, and Siam Square all in Bangkok – and the Ancient City in Samut Prakan.

The latest initiative, NFT BUAKAW 1 x Amazing Thailand Exclusive Collection, combines Thailand’s ever-popular tourism appeal with the heritage and culture of Muay Thai. It is based on the BUAKAW 1 NFT collection of 2,000 generative digital art pieces centred around Muay Thai fighter Buakaw, created and launched in May 2022 by Buakaw’s Banchamek Gym, SIX Network (Thailand) – a leading group company of blockchain and intermediary finance platforms, and Martech group company YDM (Thailand).

Due for launch early in 2023, the NFT BUAKAW 1 x Amazing Thailand Exclusive Collection features Muay Thai fighter Buakaw on a background that – thanks to a ‘travel liquid’ function – can be changed to show tourist attractions from 10 provinces across Thailand such as Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Sukhothai, Ranong, and Chanthaburi.

There is also a ‘symmetric liquid’ function that allows for other transformation and decoration of the NFT.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFT BUAKAW 1 x Amazing Thailand Exclusive Collection will offer discounts on accommodation at over 50 hotels and resorts around Thailand, which can be used throughout 2023.

There will also be a ‘Friends Get Friends To Travel’ feature through the Buakaw Banchamek Facebook page, in which NFT holders can invite their friends to join the activity and win travel benefits.

For more information on the NFT BUAKAW 1 x Amazing Thailand Exclusive Collection please visit www.buakaw.club/en, https://discord.com/invite/ASqMhXS8u7, or the Buakaw Banchamek Facebook page.