Why you should go to New Orleans for your next photo shoot

If you’re planning to have a photoshoot soon, why not try something fun and exhilarating for a change? New Orleans, also known as the “Big Easy”, is a fantastic city in Louisiana that deserves to be top on your bucket list.

There are dozens of lovely New Orleans photo spots that you should view first-hand. However, be sure to visit the Crescent City when it’s not very crowded to enjoy it to the fullest.

Here are 5 reasons why you should visit New Orleans for your next photo shoot:

1. Iconic cultural museums

New Orleans has a variety of iconic museums that provide photoshoot lovers with stellar backdrops. These include the New Orleans Museum of Art which hosts an enviable collection of rare artifacts and the New Orleans Jazz Museum which celebrates the fascinating history of jazz music. If you’re interested in learning about Southern cuisines and taking epic photos while at it, the Southern Food and Beverage Museum is the place to be.

2. Scintillating nightlife

Known for its exciting night scene and captivating parades, New Orleans promises to offer the thrill that most adrenaline heads crave for. You can visit there in time for Mardi Gras, a colorful carnival celebration that’s usually held early in the year. If you love having a good time, the party scene in this city is to die for. There are countless pubs that run 24/7, providing a unique opportunity to organize the perfect photo shoot.

3. Beautiful swampland

Another reason to explore New Orleans during your next photoshoot is its eye-catching swamps and marshes. Before this low-lying marshland was covered with alligator-infested waters, it was used as a cemetery. However, the land gradually became damp, making it difficult for undertakers to mark the graves properly. Today, you can travel through these photo-worthy swamplands on a high-speed boat as you enjoy the splendid sceneries of the South.

4. Picturesque culinary cuisines

Your New Orleans excursion wouldn’t be complete without sampling its delicious foods. Ranging from fresh oysters to tasty beignets, these delicious cuisines are remarkably gram-worthy. Some popular southern comfort meals that you should try while in NOLA include “The Ruby Slipper”, “The Joint” and “Horns”. Visiting New Orleans for your next photo shoot will make you fall in love with its multicultural blend of American, French, Spanish and African dishes.

5. Attractive outdoor scenery

With dozens of striking architectural masterpieces, New Orleans is simply breathtaking. You can meander through the infamous Garden City and take pictures of NOLA’s prominent French-colonial residences. The five houses are uniquely designed with antique lanterns and massive porches, making them quite instagrammable. If you’re up for some more fun, head to Frenchman street and enjoy the heavenly musical vibes that New Orleans has to offer. You’ll find bands of lively musicians entertaining crowds with danceable tunes – such scenes provide the perfect photoshoot opportunity.

Traveling to New Orleans will open your eyes to a new, exciting world that deserves to be captured on camera. You should certainly make plans to visit this amazing city for your next photoshoot.