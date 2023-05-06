The Domes Noruz Kassandra Resort - Pure Escapism with all the bells and whistles

If you are looking for a resort which will take you away from all that is normal in your life, and you are seeking some real escapism, then you need look no further, this resort in magical Halkidiki area has it all.

But before I dive I to what this resort has to offer, let’s first look at what Escapism actually means to one and all; Escapism is a mental diversion from unpleasant or boring aspects of daily life.

If that’s the case, then this stunning resort delivers the above and then some; a place to relax, chill out; spending time in the luxurious surroundings of this fashionable hideaway.

They describe it as a Beach Club with rooms, and it is, but it’s also much much more than this.

Their website states “Noruz caters to those tuned in to the global day-life and nightlife scene. Here, one can indulge in the finer things in life in a glamorous seaside setting, the perfect home base for exploring the legendary clubbing of Halkidiki, Greece’s alternative to cosmopolitan cultural hotspots such as Mykonos and Ibiza.”

It goes onto say, “The scene here is straight fire in the downtime between Coachella and Burning Man. Noruz exudes a vibe of sophisticated nonchalance, striking the perfect balance between class and celebrity. Sunkissed and chill music, delectable cuisine, expertly crafted cocktails, established lounge sessions, and a fusion of art and fashion all contribute to a 24/7 pre-clubbing celebratory aesthetic. All in all, Noruz delivers the perfect equilibrium between chill events by day near an acclaimed party scene of long nights stretching into the morning.”

That may be the case, but in my experience having stayed for a week there recently it offers the above if you so wish, but much more.

Sure, the music scene in the summer is buzzing, and if that’s your bag, then go for it, but, if it isn’t, then you equally have time to chill, relax, swim in the amazing infinity pool, chill out on their beach listening to the beats from the abundant number of speakers or simply listen to the waves gently lapping onto the shore.

It’s your choice, and that’s the magic that this resort offers, everything you want to do, is up to you, no one is pushing activities at you throughout the day, no one is trying to get you to do anything except, relax, and enjoy your vacation.

It’s your vacation, you determine how you wish to spend it, certainly, they can help and offer advice etc and are delighted to do so, but only if you ask.



Upon arrival, our bags were taken care of and delivered to our room, we were met by the lovely Eugenie who sat us down on the wonderful terrace with a welcome cocktail and then took us a gentle and unhurried tour of the main areas of the resort. This welcome is afforded to everyone that arrives and stays this resort, a lovely touch that makes you feel like a VIP.

Our room was very pleasant, a good size with all the amenities you would want, and a few surprises thrown in too. A pillow menu is a great addition offering you a chance to improve your sleep whilst away, a welcome bottle of fizz, fruit platter and water every evening with chocolates is also a nice touch.

But let’s be honest, as another guest said to me over a drink, who really sends a great deal of time in their room, its for sleeping and getting changed in, then you head down to take advantage of the resorts incredible layout and design.

The central lobby is fabulous, really inviting with a cool white and beige environment with plants and artwork everywhere. Dominating the lobby is a long bar managed by the resorts very own Aquaman, a great guy who can knock you up any cocktail you would like and with the customary smile you get from all the staff at this resort.

The staff, no matter who or from which area they cover really do make you feel so very welcome, they are a well managed and disciplined team of professionals, who have a primary task, no matter where they are stationed, to make your stay as pleasant as they can, and let me tell you, they excel at this.

A more social and welcoming reception from any resorts staff would be hard to find.

The Hotel offers a breakfast buffet with all that you would want or ever need, they don’t have a live cooking station yet, but this may come.

Dinner too is provided in the main restaurant, again a buffet style, which changes every day and offers you a real feast for your eyes and stomach.

We found the hardest thing at the buffet was choosing what to eat.

Following dinner, the bar and the lobby is the place to be, most nights they offer cool live music befitting the style of the hotel and the ambience they are trying to create.

We loved the chilled out jazz, which was on offer, as did the other guests.

The hotel has only been open for just over a month and they will be making changes I am sure as time goes by, but not too many I hope.

I understand talking with the management team that a program to refurbish the rooms will be starting at the end of this year, which I am sure, will add yet further benefits to this new resort.

This was my first stay at a Domes resort, a group with 11 hotels/resorts in Greece, Portugal and Corfu to name a few and I somehow doubt it will be my last. The true test of any hotel or resort must be whether guests would wish to return, judging by thise we spoke to during our stay, a great many have decided to do just that, and why wouldn’t they!

Clearly they have a vision, they are a group offering you so much more than just a resort stay, they offer you the chance to really escape and with a degree of luxury; and if they are anything like the Nouroz Kassandra resort, then I for one will be making a point of checking out the others on my travels.





This award winning group stood out with 6 World Travel Awards at last year’s ceremony in October.

Last year’s ceremony of hospitality excellence found Domes Resorts & Reserves, the fastest growing group in Greece, which stands as an inspiring example of luxury living and experiential travel with 6 significant awards to prove it, the group was distinguished with the following awards :

-Europe’s Leading Luxury Resort 2022: Domes Miramare, a Luxury Collection Resort, Corfu, Greece

-Europe’s Leading New Resort 2022: Domes Lake Algarve

-Europe’s Leading Honeymoon Resort 2022: Domes Noruz Chania, Autograph Collection, Greece

-Europe’s Leading Luxury Family Resort 2022: Domes of Elounda, Autograph Collection, Greece

-Greece’s Leading Luxury Resort 2022: Domes Miramare, a Luxury Collection Resort, Corfu, Greece

-Greece’s Leading All Suite Hotel 2022: Domes of Elounda, Autograph Collection, Greece



