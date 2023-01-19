ONCE IN A LIFETIME’ AFRICAN SAFARI

Africa is a continent inspired by Adventure and Emotion; a continent rich with culture, unimaginable wildlife experiences and some of the most breathtaking sceneries. At Twiga Tours, their focus is mainly concentrated on offering high quality safaris experiences within East Africa and in particular Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda.

From a tender age, the Manji Family have traveled extensively through East Africa and with this intricate knowledge, we are able to tailor make suitable itineraries and curate ‘once in a lifetime’ experiences to meet your specific interests. We are also able to ensure that all our suppliers meet our high standard of quality. Africa is much more than our passion, it’s our home and our goal is to showcase the very best of it, to you as our guests. KARIBU SANA!

We consider ourselves to be a boutique safari operator, concentrating on smaller numbers but emphasizing on guest experiences!

Founded in 1980, our joy and excitement of living in Africa and the passion to share ‘our’ Africa with hundreds of thousands of guests’ has been an incredible journey and nothing could have been more rewarding than to hear the laughter of our excited guests when they share a meal (and memories) with us in our family home in Nairobi. The Manji Family are renowned worldwide for extending their personal warmth/hospitality and an unmatched level of quality service. Along with that, here are a few more reasons.

Winner of three World Travel Awards in 2022 for:

World’s Leading Safari Company 2022

Africa’s Responsible Tourism Award 2022

Kenya’s Leading Safari Company 2022 - You’re in very safe and capable hands

Our trips deliver unforgettable travel moments. Below we reveal just a little of the variety of experiences you can partake in – all combined to make your safari meaningful, immersive – the journey of a lifetime. Get inspired by browsing through some of our most popular example trips below. To find out more get in touch with our team of expert East African Travel Specialists to start curating your Bucket List Luxury Vacation today.

To connect with one of the best safari experience operators in the market, contact them today at:

Twiga Tours

.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

http://www.twiga-tours.com

+254 722 489 442