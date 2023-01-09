Cruising the Difference

China , it’s a country of phenomenal geographic and cultural diversity and is reputed to be the single oldest uninterrupted civilization in the world. It is a country of old and new cities, earthly

and ethereal landscapes, and unforgettable ancient historical sights. It’s a country of natural splendor. From the majestic Himalayan Mountains to the mighty Yangtze River , the land is broad and diverse. The vastness and profoundness of this great land can’t be fully explained with words- it needs to be experienced by the senses!

The Yangtze River is the longest river in Asia and the third longest in the world at more than 3,915 miles; It flows from the Tibetan Plateau in the west to the east China Sea .

Take a journey along the mysterious waterway that is the heart of China, the mighty Yangtze River with Century Cruises, an award winning expert at delivering what customers seek.

BTN recently caught up with this award winning company and pout some questions to them:

BTN. Congratulations on your recent success at the 2022 World Cruise Awards where you picked up the award for Asia’s Best River Cruise Line. How have you fed this information down to your staff and more importantly your customers old and new?

Century Cruises:

Congratulations to all participants, and we thank you to anyone who cast a vote for Century Cruises. It’s an honour to be voted Asia’s Best River Cruise Line for two consecutive years! We appreciate the votes and acknowledge the responsibility voters worldwide have placed on Century Cruises. It’s a huge moral bust for every employee to strive for even better in the coming years!

We plan to announce Asia’s Best River Cruise Line award through the official website, online social media, and other promotional materials.



BTN. Winning this prestigious award takes some doing in the face of very stiff competition, what do you think your company stands out from the rest, what are you offering customers that others are not?

Century Cruises:

Century Cruises is setting a new standard in Eco-friendly luxury river-cruising on the Yangtze. We are committed to minimizing our carbon footprint and are committed to helping protect endangered species along the Yangtze River. In 2019, Century Glory won a prestigious Magellan Travel award in the Eco-Friendly “Green” Cruise Ship category.

The newly launched Century Victory was built with the most cutting-edge technology and intelligent energy efficiency management. It opens up a new era in terms of comfort, innovation and pioneering spirit by leading the development of the Yangtze River cruise industry. The new Century Oasis will have her inaugural voyage in 2023 to join Century’s five-star fleet. Three more new ships will be built by Century Cruises in the next five years.



BTN. I note that there are four ships in your fleet, what are the plans for these ships in 2023?

Century Cruises:

The combination of Century Cruises’ years of experience providing high-end service and inspiring itineraries is paired with forward thinking and innovation. No wonder our loyal guests keep coming back.

Our newly built ship Century Oasis will be launched in March. In total, 5 cruise ships will set sail in 2023. Except for the regular Yangtze Signature Three Gorges cruises, we will also have more cruise itineraries along the Yangtze. Such as the long-haul Yangtze Panorama Cruise between Shanghai to Chongqing with 15 days and 14 nights, and the Yangtze Extraordinary Cruise between Wuhan to Shanghai with 8 days and 7 nights in the lower reaches of the river. Various cruise routes provide more choices for our clients.



BTN. Your cruise ships are ideally equipped to cater for the growing MICE market, how has this been over the past year and do you have plans to increase this area of your business?

Century Cruises:

Century Cruises have intentionally expanded its market share in the MICE market in China. We have found great potential for this niche market of China’s Yangtze River.

Except for all the MICE facilities featured on all our cruise ships, we have tailor-made the cruise itineraries to exceed the MICE customers’ demand. We have seen the increased inquiries and growing trend for the MICE market. Themed cruise MICE products featured a unique experience and created long-lasting memories. As a result, our clients are coming back.

BTN. You serve many destinations, but which is the most popular among your itineraries?

Century Cruises:

The Yangtze Three Gorges region is one of the top ten destinations for international tourists to visit in China. The classic Yangtze Signature Cruises in the Three Gorges region is designed for clients with limited time in China and for a short, relaxing break away from the hustle and bustle of big cities.

The recent trend to stay longer showed that the long-haul Yangtze Panorama cruise between cosmopolitan Shanghai and China’s secret metropolis, Chongqing, is becoming increasingly popular.

The Yangtze Discovery itinerary is designed for clients who want to explore the lower parts of the Yangtze and explore beyond Yichang. There is a steady demand for this itinerary too.

Century Cruises inspiring itineraries, authentic shore excursions, and evening entertainment bring our guests absolute relaxation, comfort and joy. We cater to every passenger’s needs, and it isn’t easy to single out one itinerary as the most popular.

BTN. What plans have you in store for 2023 and beyond regarding destinations, fleet and customer services?

Century Cruises:

Century Cruises is a cruise line integrated with Eco-friendly design, construction, management, catering, operation, and sales to ensure an ultimate cruise experience for all our guests.

As mentioned above, for 2023, the newly-built Eco-Friendly Century Oasis will launch in April. The sister ship Century Voyager will be delivered to the Yangtze in 2024. Due to the marketing demand, Century Cruises will have the all-suite ultra-luxury cruises of Century Dream & Century Universe for the top-niche market to launch before 2030.

For details on their cruises and what they can offer you, contact them at http://www.centuryrivercruises.com/en/index.html