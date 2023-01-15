Brooklyn architecture firm Studio Vural designs new Turkish Airlines VIP lounge at JFK Terminal 1

Long-awaited Turkish Airlines VIP Lounge in New York’s JFK opens at last. Brooklyn architecture firm Studio Vural‘s design creates a dramatic upgrade for the previous Alitalia Lounge, generating a stylish yet comfortable interior for Priority Pass passengers.

The approximately 3000 sf lounge opens to the corridor between the Air France and Lufthansa lounges with an impressive gate built in walnut and brass inlays. Upon entry, passengers are welcomed by soothing reception area which opens to a large cafe with hot and cold food, a bar, and a VIP room for private meetings. Studio Vural has thought of every detail from semi-private brass screens cut out of the airline’s logo to long upholstered benches for rush-hour crowds. Ambient lighting and entertainment systems have seamlessly been integrated into the seating area.

Firm’s principal architect Selim Vural says, ““Our design breaks out of the mold of cold, corporate stereotype that plagued the airports for so long by bringing a fresh approach with the warmth of a social lounge. The interior elements emanate a fine blend of comfort and hospitality through walnut surfaces, tan leather paneling, a blue textured upholstery, and natural stones. It is a modern yet timeless place to while away a few hours.”“

With Studio Vural’s renovation, the Turkish Airlines JFK lounge has now joined Priority Pass Club, like their other locations in the US. Passengers can enjoy the premises up to three hours, relax, socialize and recharge with a festive food & beverage selection.

Studio Vural is currently working on Lufthansa and Air France lounges with similar upgrades.

www.studiovural.com