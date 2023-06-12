InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach: A Premier MICE Resort for Unforgettable Business Events

In the realm of business and corporate gatherings, the right venue can make all the difference. For those seeking a captivating destination to host their meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) events, the InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort stands as an unrivaled choice.

Nestled on the picturesque island of Phu Quoc in Vietnam, this premier MICE resort offers a perfect blend of luxury, convenience, and natural splendor, making it an unforgettable destination for both business and leisure travelers.

Offering unparalleled luxury and refinement on the tropical island of Phu Quoc, InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort – Asia’s Leading Luxury Family Resort 2022 - World Travel Awards 2022, is surrounded by verdant, jungle-clad hills and landscaped gardens overlooking the azure ocean.

The Allure of Phu Quoc Island

Phu Quoc Island, often referred to as “Pearl Island,” is an exotic gem located in the Gulf of Thailand. Renowned for its pristine beaches, lush jungles, and turquoise waters, the island is a tropical paradise that entices visitors from all corners of the world. The allure of this destination lies not only in its natural beauty but also in its accessibility, with direct flights from major cities in Southeast Asia, making it an ideal location for international MICE events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luxurious Accommodations

At the heart of Phu Quoc’s charm is the InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort, which stands as a testament to elegance and opulence. The resort offers a wide range of luxurious accommodations, from stylish rooms and suites to lavish villas with private pools. Each abode is thoughtfully designed with modern amenities and picturesque views, providing a comfortable and rejuvenating experience for guests after a day of business engagements.

HARNN Heritage Spa

With beautifully appointed treatment suites that appear to ‘float’ on the lush Lotus Lagoon, HARNN Heritage Spa is a place of natural serenity offering guests a unique and luxurious wellness experience inspired through the long tradition of healing Asian therapies.

State-of-the-Art MICE Facilities

One of the key highlights of the award winning InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort is its state-of-the-art MICE facilities. The resort boasts expansive event spaces, including sophisticated ballrooms, versatile meeting rooms, and outdoor venues overlooking the sea. Whether hosting a large-scale conference, a strategic business meeting, or a team-building workshop, the resort’s event planners and staff are dedicated to ensuring seamless execution and unparalleled service.

Winner of the World Travel Awards category for Vietnam’s Best MICE Hotel 2022.

Cutting-edge Technology

Understanding the importance of technology in the modern business world, the InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort spares no expense in providing cutting-edge audiovisual equipment, high-speed internet connectivity, and advanced presentation facilities. This attention to detail ensures that business events held at the resort are conducted smoothly and professionally, leaving a lasting impression on attendees.

Indulgence Beyond Meetings

While the primary focus of MICE events is business, the InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort understands the importance of offering a diverse range of leisure activities. After a productive day of meetings, attendees can unwind by indulging in a plethora of recreational options. From relaxing at the exquisite spa and wellness center to enjoying water sports, golfing, or exploring the island’s vibrant local culture, there is something for every guest’s preference.

Culinary Delights

No MICE event is complete without exceptional dining experiences, and the resort boasts an array of exquisite restaurants and bars to tantalize the taste buds. Culinary experts curate menus inspired by local flavors as well as international cuisine, ensuring that each meal is a gastronomic delight for attendees.

Unrivaled beauty in an intimate setting makes the resort the perfect destination for a wedding, honeymoon, vows renewal ceremony or a romantic getaway. Share your vows under a canopy of blue skies, calm both body and mind before the big day at our enchanting Spa, and enjoy a romantic dining experience next to the gentle sound of the waves lapping the shore.

Sustainable Practices

In line with the growing awareness of environmental responsibility, the InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort takes sustainability seriously. The resort employs eco-friendly practices, such as energy-efficient technologies, waste reduction initiatives, and responsible sourcing of materials. This commitment to sustainability allows business event organizers to align their gatherings with eco-conscious principles.

The InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort emerges as a leading MICE destination that seamlessly blends business, luxury, and nature. With its captivating setting on the pristine shores of Phu Quoc Island, state-of-the-art MICE facilities, luxurious accommodations, and commitment to sustainable practices, the resort offers an unparalleled experience for corporate gatherings. Whether for conferences, meetings, incentives, or exhibitions, this premier MICE resort ensures that every event is truly unforgettable, leaving participants inspired and rejuvenated long after their stay.

For more details visit https://phuquoc.intercontinental.com/