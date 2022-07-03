Immerse Yourself with Royal Palm Galapagos, Curio Collection by Hilton

For travellers dreaming of discovering the wonders of nature while reconnecting with themselves, Royal Palm Galapagos, Curio Collection by Hilton, the brand’s newest addition, is now offering a 30-day “Live Life” sabbatical experience. Escape on a life-changing, bucket-list adventure to the ethereal Galapagos Islands, one of the world’s best places for wildlife observation.

This extraordinary package gives guests a chance to respectfully immerse themselves in nature while experiencing the uniqueness of the UNESCO World Heritage Galapagos. Visitors will discover that the island of Santa Cruz inspires exploration and rejuvenation with a wide variety of adventures, from hiking, snorkeling and kayaking to nighttime bird watching, encountering giant tortoises up close, touring lava tunnels and more.

“The Galapagos Islands offer guests both a rewarding and enriching tranquil escape and provide a sanctuary for once-in-a-lifetime wildlife encounters with protected flora and fauna,” said Diego Andrade, general manager, Royal Palm Galapagos, Curio Collection by Hilton. “For guests looking to fully immerse themselves in this awe-inspiring destination, we created the ‘Live Life’ sabbatical experience enabling visitors to enjoy 30 peaceful days in one of the most ethereal environments in the world to connect with nature, explore both the land and sea and create everlasting memories in a distinctive ecosystem.”

A life-enriching affair awaits during this one-month stay in the Galapagos. Each week, guests can choose one unique experience (four experiences total during the month) that will reconnect them with nature. Reveal the islands’ secrets, where life and nature emerged and made their way to deliver the last pristine heaven on this world. Snorkel Las Grietas, plant a tree in the highlands or take a guided hike through the Cerro Mesa Ecological Reserve. Visit Charles Darwin Research Station to learn about ecological restoration, wildlife repatriation and marine research, or bike to a nearby ranch to see Galapagos giant tortoises. Guests can even achieve diver certification and enjoy the best of the Galapagos’ underwater world.

Upon arrival at Royal Palm Galapagos, Curio Collection by Hilton, guests will receive a tour to uncover all there is to do on and around the property, as well as a welcome gift. The stay inspires daily meditation with a complimentary yoga mat, blocks and meditation pillow for use during their stay. Complimentary access to bicycles is also available to help guests explore the lush surroundings.

While enjoying the “Live Life” sabbatical experience, guests will receive a daily food and beverage credit at Royal Palm Restaurant, which offers a variety of international and local cuisine prepared with fresh ingredients from the hotel’s farm. Start the morning with a delicious Galapagos coffee, and end the day while watching the sunset, taking in the warm atmosphere, and sipping a craft beer.

Private experience 60 feet underground featuring a six-course, fine dining menu including:

Fresh seafood

Vegetables

Fruits

Wine pairings

Guests will also have a private dining experience at the destination’s only restaurant inside a lava tunnel, 60 feet underground, during the final week of their stay. Diners will enjoy a six-course, fine dining menu with wine pairing featuring a selection of the destination’s freshest seafood, vegetables, fruits and much more.

Royal Palm Galapagos, Curio Collection by Hilton - Lava Tunnel Dining

When the sabbatical comes to an end, guests will be giving back to the Galapagos through a donation made in their honor. Through the Hilton Global Foundation, Royal Palm Galapagos, Curio Collection by Hilton works with organizations like the Galapagos Conservancy to protect and feed the Floreana Giant Tortoise, and the Nature Conservancy, which protects Ecuador’s fish species.