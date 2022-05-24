Destination disconnect: 8 ways travellers can recharge with Hilton

It’s easier said than done—you’ve just landed in a gorgeous destination, but you’re finding it difficult to unplug from the stressors of everyday life. And you’re not alone. A new summer trends survey released by Hilton found more than half of Americans (51%) feel guilty about taking time off and that only 40% of travellers feel a vacation begins the moment they leave work. Hilton recognizes unplugging is a key element to any truly relaxing vacation and wants to help travelers make the transition from work-mode to fun-mode a little bit easier.

“We’ve seen the increasing recognition that travel is part of our wellbeing. It brings us great joy, self-rejuvenation and stronger bonds with our friends and family,” says Laura Fuentes, chief human resources officer, Hilton. “At Hilton, the health and wellness of our team members is fundamental to our purpose. We want them to be able to fully disconnect and recharge when taking time off, providing them with tools, such as our Go Hilton team member travel program and guidance from partners, like Thrive as well as many others, so they are able to recharge and bring their best and most authentic self to work. We continuously innovate our benefits and wellbeing offerings to not only meet the needs of our team members today, but also to lay a foundation that lets them thrive well into the future.”

“Life-work integration means not just taking small breaks to recharge throughout the day, but truly disconnecting and unplugging from work when we take time off,” says Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO of Thrive. “Far too many people leave vacation days unused, or don’t fully disconnect when they do go on vacation. Thriving in all parts of our lives means getting better at taking time off.”

From planning and booking to check-in and check-out, Hilton’s host of services and amenities may make this the summer travelers start to truly disconnect. Here are eight properties around the world that illustrate and deliver the art of disconnection:

Conrad Algarve, Portugal

Aimed at reducing stress and regaining focus and balance, the “Life Reset” package at Conrad Algarve is ideal for guests seeking pure relaxation and a way to free their minds and bodies from stress, maintain health and promote longevity. A three-night accommodation Life Reset package features six 60-minute ways to relax: a Deep Massage, a Relaxation Massage, a Bespoke Treatment, a Pilates class, a yoga lesson and a nature walk, along with a De-Stress Mind & Shower Oil kit. During a seven-night stay, experience all plus an additional Pilates class, yoga lesson and nature walk, and two 60-minute Shiatsu massages.

Hilton Pilar, Argentina

Approximately 40 miles outside the hustle and bustle of Buenos Aires is Hilton Pilar, where guests can disconnect from their screens and engage in a variety of sports and activities. As part of the 432-acre Pilar Golf Club, the 171-room lively resort features a world-class spa, signature restaurant, two diverse bars and multiple pools, as well as access to the Pilar Golf sports areas, including a 27-hole golf course, six tennis courts, two soccer fields and more. Guests can explore the resort grounds with complimentary access to bicycles for on-site use and also relax with a drink following a complimentary cocktail-making class or during a wine or whiskey tasting experience.

Susana Bodrum, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Turkey

Offering a specially curated menu of experiences, Susana Bodrum, LXR Hotels & Resorts clears the minds of its guests with a “Catch Me If You Can” journey from land to sea. With a beach-style picnic experience prepared by the hotel’s dedicated chefs, guests will be whisked away at sunrise for a spectacular two-hour fishing trip. Upon returning to the hotel, the executive chef will host a cooking masterclass with the freshly caught fish and local produce, delivering an unforgettable culinary experience. For a touch of privacy and romance, guests can also enjoy a private BBQ under the stars in the Talay Lounge or partake in a wine and cheese tasting experience while the kids spend time at the kids club.

‘ROKU KYOTO, LXR Hotels & Resort, Japan

Travelers staying at ROKU KYOTO, LXR Hotels & Resorts can get lost in the stars this summer with the resort’s stargazing package, available July 22 to August 30. Guests can view the stars floating in the beautiful night sky through a telescope in the poolside room, assisted by an expert from the Kyoto Municipal Science Center for Youth educating viewers on what they see in the sky above the surrounding Takagamine mountains. When not stargazing, guest can further slip away by taking a dip in the elegant onsen-thermal pool, walking in the tranquil and forested grounds along the Tenjin River and slipping into the spa to channel the healing properties of Kyoto’s surroundings.

Conrad Bali, Indonesia

Travelers will certainly find ways to float away from it all during a stay at Conrad Bali with its 60-minute “Art of Sound Healing” held within its beautifully lit and tranquil Infinity Chapel. Evoke inner peace through binary beats, theta waves and vibrations as alluring music transcends through the body’s seven chakras in a series of chants of mantras and scriptures orchestrated with an eclectic ensemble of musical instruments, including bamboo flutes and harps and Tibetan singing bowls. Mesmerizing colorful circles of Mandalas and flickering candles add to the serene setting as dusk begins to fall and practically guarantee guests will fully disconnect while on vacation.

Waldorf Astoria Berlin, Germany

Waldorf Astoria Berlin wants its guests to experience a true digital detox on their getaway through its digital wellness escape, designed to ease the stress and strain resulting from frequent use of digital devices. After a digital-free morning run with an experienced jogging guide, guests enjoy an energizing Waldorf Astoria breakfast buffet, including its Champagne & Eggs feast at held every weekend at ROCA. Head to the Guerlain Spa to revive your body and mind with an included neck massage or an array of treatments that will relieve tension and envelope you in relaxation. For a breath of fresh air, head out onto the Spa terrace for a yoga class to further find your zen.

Almenat Embu das Artes, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Brazil

Go deep into the Brazilian rainforest on a disconnecting journey at Almenat Embu das Artes, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. Although just 21 miles from São Paulo, you’ll feel truly off the grid when walking along the hotel’s trail in the rainforest environmental reserve. After your stroll, pick a place to picnic under the sun with the hotel’s packed-for-you picnic of cheeses, fruits and wine. You can also forget the constraints of work by playing like a kid again at the sports-friendly property by bowling on one of the hotel’s eight lanes, diving into heated indoor and outdoor pools, racking up and taking your shot at pool, and playing a range of sports from soccer to tennis and everything in between.

Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa, Maldives

Retreat to Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa (opening July 1, 2022), a sanctuary surrounded by the infinite blues of the Indian Ocean. Transformative wellness experiences await at Amingiri Spa, with its purifying hammam rituals and range of rejuvenating signature treatments infused with botanical blends. Mindful travelers can also explore seafood dining at Origin, where the chefs focus on sustainable sourcing and a reduced-waste approach, or discover sustainable cocktails by resort mixologists in the Maldives’ first cocktail lab. And for those who simply want to reconnect with nature, the resort’s overwater villas provide direct access to a sparkling turquoise lagoon and snorkeling with colorful reef fish.