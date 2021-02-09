Breaking Travel News interview: Etienne-Charles Gailliez, general manager, Hilton Salwa Beach Resort

Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas has been honoured with the title of Qatar’s Leading Resort at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Etienne Charles Gailliez, general manager of the property and country general manager for Hilton in Qatar, to find out how it feels to have been honoured by voters from around the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Etienne-Charles Gailliez: We are very excited to be recognised as Qatar’s Leading Resort in the just concluded World Travel Awards.

It reflects our commitment to spreading the light and warmth of hospitality while delivering exceptional guest standards.

With 246 spacious hotel rooms and suites, 84 beach villas with private pools and the signature Arabian Village with 31 villas and apartments; we ensure guests have a memorable stay with us.

Our Desert Falls Water and Adventure Park is the largest theme park in Qatar with 28 rides and slides, go-karting, laser tag experiences and a diving centre opening soon.

Our range of 20 dining venues and culinary experiences showcase global flavours and take guests an immersive culinary experience.

This award is very well deserved and could only have been achieved through hard-work, perseverance and dedication.

I say a big thank you to our owning company, Katara Hospitality and to everyone on my team for helping to bring this home.

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas as we move into 2022?

ECG: The award puts us on the map and also helps to promote Qatar as a regional and global hotspot destination for unrivalled hospitality.

This also brings us a step closer towards achieving Qatar’s 2030 Vision of promoting economic and social development.

The hospitality outlook for Qatar is promising, and this is evident in the new hotel openings across the country and also with Qatar making history by becoming the first country in the Middle East to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Winning this award helps us gain better visibility around the world as we start to expect tourists for this world class event.

Our goal at Hilton Salwa Beach Resort and Villas is to provide a great new destination for our guests to explore in a safe environment while helping to boost Qatar’s hospitality industry.

BTN: What is that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that separates Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas from its competitors in the Middle East?

ECG: We are one of the largest resorts in the region, sprawling 3.5 kilometres of pristine coastline.

We have an iconic design that reflects the Arabic culture in a contemporary way with 246 spacious hotel rooms and suites, 84 beach villas with private pools and our signature Arabian Village with 31 villas and apartments.

There is also an award-winning eforea Spa, with its 13 treatment rooms, 2 VIP suites, traditional Turkish hammam and thermal suite facilities offering guests an oasis of calm.

We are a destination location for meetings, social events and weddings with almost 5,000 square metre indoor meeting room spaces and outdoor spaces for a memorable occasion like nowhere else.

Finally, our property offers a range of dining venues and culinary experiences with food and beverage outlets showcasing an array of global flavours, including seven signature restaurants.

More Information

Find out more about Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas on the official website.