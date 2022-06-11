From fiestas to siestas: take in sunshine, white sand beaches & culture of Tulum, Mexico

The travel destination of Tulum, Mexico is known for sun, beaches, turquoise waters—and fascinating Mayan culture.

Situated on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, the area is scattered with well-preserved Mayan ruins that offer a thrilling step back into history. The Tulum Archaeological Zone offers some of the best-preserved Mayan ruins—and a view of the Caribbean, while a visit to Parque Nacionale Tulum gives families the chance to hike through lush greenery, splash in the sea, and view cliffside Mayan ruins.

Mexico’s open-air cenotes are also a draw for Tulum guests interested in jumping into the area’s eco-diversity. A cenote is an open-air sinkhole filled with what the Mayans once considered to be sacred water. Today, cenotes are a huge draw for tourists, welcoming both swimmers and snorkelers. El Gran Cenote, located just 20 minutes from Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya, is one of the most famous cenotes in the area, offering more than five square miles for swimming.

Two new Hilton properties located in the heart of it all—Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya and Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort—both recently celebrated their grand openings and are ready and waiting to host guests this summer.

The event honored the local culture, design, and food and beverage—and also gave Hilton team members the chance to celebrate the opening of these beautiful properties.

Must-Do’s at Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya

Opportunities for relaxation and rejuvenation abound at Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya. Take in a tropical or ocean view from each room’s relaxation tub, cool down seaside in a beach hammock, or take a dip in one of the hotel’s five pools.

Take your tastebuds on a world tour through the resort’s 11 restaurants and bars, which each showcase a wide array of flavors and tastes. Start the day with the breakfast buffet at Arbolea, which offers a bevy of American, Mexican and Chinese breakfast selections. Grab a seaside snack beneath a woven palapa roof at the open-air Chiringuitos. Then at night, dine on sushi at Ukai or Mediterranean at Maratea—just to start with.

The nearby Conrad Spa Tulum offers 16 treatment rooms with a menu of spa services. Each treatment starts with a guided meditation and treatments range from herbal therapies to water rituals and more.

Must-Do’s at Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort

This eco-chic, all-inclusive resort appeals to families, offering 735 villa-style rooms, a luxury spa, kids club, kids water play area, and more.

The resort’s 13 restaurants and bars are sure to appeal to all appetites, with options including the Vela Sur international buffet, La Luce Italian restaurant, and Cocomar Ceviche, featuring fresh fish cured in citrus juices and spiced Mexican seasoning.

The resort hosts daily cultural activities, nightly music, group fitness classes and more. Families can also cool down in any of the hotel’s nine pools, including a kids-only pool and water play area.