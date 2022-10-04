(Do) go chasing waterfalls! Best stays around the world that make a splash

Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

The world’s largest waterfall, Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, is one of the seven natural wonders of the world and is renowned for its jaw-dropping beauty. To stay just a stone’s throw from the Falls, look no further than Mr & Mrs Smiths’ Stanley & Livingstone Boutique Hotel. An exclusive partner of IHG One Rewards, Mr & Mrs Smith hotels can be booked via points.

Eager to see the falls? A short 15-min shuttle takes you door-to-door so you can be awed by Victoria Falls firsthand. Capping off a day of sightseeing, you can unwind on the outdoor terraces surrounded by wildlife for an unforgettable sunset. When you’ve had your fill of the falls, relax poolside, or treat yourself in the spa.

Niagara Falls, Canada

ADVERTISEMENT

Bordering the U.S. and Canada, Niagara Falls shows off the best of both countries. Niagara Falls is a grouping of three incredible waterfalls, and the Maid of the Mist Tour boat tour into the heart of the waterfalls is a must for all visitors. Alternatively, you can witness Niagara Falls transformed into a multi-colored light masterpiece every evening at the Nightly Illumination.

A room with a view takes on a greater meaning when staying at Crowne Plaza Niagara Falls-Fallsview, where you can take in panoramic views of the falls – from the comfort of your room to the common areas (including breakfast!)

Underwater Waterfall, Mauritius

Mauritius, a stunning Indian Ocean nation that’s known for its beaches, reefs, lagoons, rainforests, and, you guessed it, waterfalls. However, there is one landmark that is more unknown, a waterfall that is not only beautiful, but upside down. It might sound like it’s straight out of a science fiction movie, but the underwater waterfall in Mauritius is actually an optical illusion seen from above where sand and silt sediments are in perpetual movement, tricking the eye into thinking the water is cascading into the unknown.

Local waterfalls are also plentiful across the island, including Chamarel Falls, adjacent to the InterContinental Mauritius Resort Balaclava Fort. Nestled on the Northwest coast of the island, the hotel offers luxurious accommodation within a spectacular natural setting, surrounded by verdant gardens of exotic trees and flowers.

Waterfall Suite, Shanghai, China

Shanghai is China’s largest city and holds many surprises including the impressive InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland hotel. Masterfully built into a former quarry in the southwestern part of the city, and stretching 88 meters underground, the hotel was nominated as one of the architectural wonders of the world by the National Geographic Channel’s MegaStructures series due to its pioneering architectural design.

Its living spaces offer spectacular views of waterfalls and the surrounding cliffs. Going further, the hotel includes underwater lofts where rooms are encased within a turquoise aquarium where you will be surrounded by schools of fish as they swim by. If that wasn’t enough, the hotel also features a Waterfall Suite, where you can embrace your inner mermaid.

Waterfall-side view, Tlaxacala, Mexico

A bit off the beaten path, Tlaxacala is a small state in central Mexico, east of Mexico City. Within the state is a hidden treasure, Holiday Inn Tlaxcala, surrounded by archaeological centers and stunning greenery. Upon entering the hotel, you can immediately immerse yourself in nature at one of its numerous green areas, as well as take in the view of one of the region’s waterfalls steeped in both the history and mysticism of the state.

Travelers can experience a bit of wonder in the “Firefly Forest” or walk the path of previous shamans in one of Mexico’s enchanting “magic towns.”

Water you waiting for? Dive in to the experience of your lifetime and book with IHG Hotels & Resorts.