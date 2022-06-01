Travel to the best sporting events In Maryland In 2022

The state of Maryland has been touted as a great place to visit and it’s quite possible that most people who have done so would swear by it. Maryland has something for everyone, especially sports lovers.

The Free State, as it’s also known, has a very active sporting scene and visitors could take in professional football, baseball from both the Major and Minor Leagues, basketball, motocross, horse racing, and lacrosse.

If you’re a baseball fan, you could catch some action from the Baltimore Orioles, who play at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The stadium has been lauded as the best ballpark in the MLB but the Orioles’ season is already over as they have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Maryland also has five minor league teams, including the Aberdeen Ironbirds, the Bowie Bay Sox. the Frederick Keys, the Delmarva Shorebirds, and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

The Baltimore Ravens represent Maryland in the NFL and play their home games at the M&T Bank Stadium. But fans can also head to the FedEx Field in Landover to catch Washington Commanders home games. The Ravens currently top the AFC North with a 3-2 record, so bettors can take advantage of their wide Super Bowl odds when betting is legal in the state later this year. Bet Maryland with Draftkings will be one of the best options in that regard. The Commanders, meanwhile, are last in the NFC East at 1-4.

For college fans, the Maryland Terrapins compete in the Big 10, while the Naval Academy’s Midshipmen and Towson Tigers of the Colonial Athletic League are also great options. Lovers of the women’s game will be pleased to know that the Baltimore Burn is an option in the summer, with the ladies playing a full contact game that spectators could view for just $12.



Love horse racing? Then the events at Pimlico Race Course and Laurel Park are ones you likely won’t want to miss if you’re around at the time. Pimlico has been hosting the Preakness Stakes since 1873 while the Jim McKay Maryland Million Day takes place at Laurel Park every year.

You won’t have to leave your kids behind either as there’s the Kid’s Korral, where they can take in some entertainment during races.

There’s also plenty of other horse racing action and several cup competitions going on all over the state during the spring.

If hoops are what you’re after, the Free State can’t offer NBA basketball but there is college action. The Terrapins basketball program also plays in the Big 10. Maryland women’s college basketball is also a great option - the program has been pretty successful too.

More Division 1 competition could be had via Navy Loyola, Coppin, Towson, and Morgan State.

Lacrosse is the official team sport in Baltimore and, as such, Baltimore Blast games could be attended at the SECU Arena at Towson University.

There’s a whole lot more to Maryland than sports, though. It’s also a great place to visit if you love a bit of gambling. The state didn’t always permit the practice and the first casinos therein aren’t even 10 years old yet but the Live! Casino and Hotel would probably have you thinking differently as it gives off the feeling of being there for a very long time.

The location presents thousands of gaming tables and numerous slot machines while there are multiple rooms and restaurants. Several other amenities, including a top-class spa, are available to visitors, who will be treated with the most luxurious standards.

If you’re only there for the scenery, Maryland’s got you covered in that regard too because it’s home to some of the most picturesque scenes one could enjoy in the United States. The state has plenty of mountains, lakes, trees, and other natural attractions, including Great Falls.

The latter is made up of several waterfalls that run along the Potomac River on the border separating Maryland and Virginia. Waterfalls gush over the rocks while the whitewater rapids rush down the valleys. Great Falls presents the ultimate exhibition of nature’s raw power when in Maryland.

The location offers plenty of activities such as hiking, climbing, kayaking, and rafting.

Traveling with the family? There is no shortage of options for kids when in Maryland. Six Flags, which has earned a reputation for being one of the most family-friendly destinations, is one of the best. The venue has plenty of activities available for kids, who will have much difficulty leaving upon a visit… so be warned.

There are splash pads and carousels for younger kids while carnival games, mirror mazes, cotton candy, and more are available for the older ones.