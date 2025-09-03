BTN Interviews Eddy Tannous, Chief Operating Officer at Rotana

Eddy Tannous, Chief Operating Officer at Rotana

In this pre-FHS World 2025 interview, Eddy Tannous, Chief Operating Officer at Rotana, reflects on the industry’s transformation from real estate-driven investment to experience-led value creation, where brand strength, operational agility, and technology define success. He identifies people, technology, and sustainability as the three forces shaping hospitality’s future, emphasising Rotana’s focus on leadership development, digital innovation through AI-powered Rotana.com, and eco-conscious partnerships with Ecolab and Stella Hospitality. At FHS World 2025 in Dubai, Tannous will speak on rebuilding the hospitality workforce, highlighting how empowering people and fostering belonging drive long-term excellence. He looks forward to connecting with peers and exchanging ideas that fuel innovation and responsible growth across the region.

BTN - What do you see as the biggest change/development in the hospitality (investment) industry over the past two decades?

Over the past decade and a half, the lens through which investors view hospitality has shifted dramatically. What was once largely a real estate-driven play, focused on land acquisition, property revaluation, and room revenues, has evolved into a more integrated, experience-led value model. Today, success lies not only in location and structure, but in curating a compelling brand, optimized operations, and diversified revenue streams.

We’ve seen this shift firsthand in the conversations we’re having with owners and developers. Ten years ago, most questions revolved around return on build cost and occupancy rates. Today, investors want to know how efficiently a hotel can run, what technology sits behind it, how strong the brand’s digital reach is, and how it can adapt to changing guest behaviours. There’s a clear appetite for operational agility, sustainability, and authentic experiences that create long-term loyalty.

For Rotana, this has meant growing more intentionally by choosing partnerships that share our values, building hotels that can flex with market cycles, and investing in systems and people that make our operations smarter and more resilient.

BTN - What key trends, opportunities, or challenges do you foresee shaping the industry in 2026 and beyond?

Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, hospitality will continue to be shaped by three defining forces: people, technology, and sustainability. The industry’s greatest asset has always been its people, yet attracting and retaining talent remains one of our biggest challenges. At Rotana, we’re addressing this by investing heavily in leadership development, training, and a workplace culture that empowers our teams to thrive. When people feel valued, it reflects in every guest interaction.

Technology will also remain a key driver of transformation. With the launch of our mobile first, AI-powered Rotana.com, and through partnerships with CSN and Lighthouse, we’ve reimagined how we manage operations and revenue, giving our teams real-time insights that drive smarter decisions and enhance every stage of the guest journey.

Sustainability completes this trio. It’s no longer an initiative but a way of operating. Our ongoing collaborations with Ecolab, and now Stella Hospitality with the introduction of their eco-friendly guest amenities, continue to reduce water and energy consumption, improve waste management, and promote responsible sourcing. Together, these priorities reflect our belief that innovation and accountability go hand in hand, and that the future of hospitality belongs to those who lead with purpose, care, and intelligence.

BTN - How many AHIC/FHS events have you attended? What is your fondest memory from the event?

I have attended many AHIC and FHS events over the years, and what keeps me coming back is the spirit of collaboration that defines them. There’s genuine energy in the room, a sense that everyone is here not just to network, but to shape the future of our industry together.

My fondest memories are always from the moments in between sessions, the unplanned hallway conversations, the introductions that turn into partnerships, and the stories shared over coffee that spark new ideas. It’s that human connection, beyond the panels and presentations, that makes FHS so special.

BTN - What will you be speaking about at FHS World 2025 in Dubai later this month?

At FHS World 2025, I will be speaking about the future of hospitality talent and how our industry can rebuild its workforce around people, purpose, and growth. The session, “Rebuilding the Workforce: Attracting and Retaining Talent in Hospitality,” will explore how we can make hospitality careers more rewarding, resilient, and future-ready.

At Rotana, we believe people are our greatest strength. I’ll be sharing how we are reimagining recruitment and retention through leadership development, training, and engagement programmes that empower our teams to thrive. It’s also about cultivating a culture where individuals feel a true sense of belonging and pride in what they do, because that’s what ultimately drives exceptional guest experiences and lasting success.

BTN - What are you most looking forward to at FHS World 2025?

What I look forward to most at FHS is the chance to step back from the day-to-day and engage with the wider hospitality community, to share ideas, challenge assumptions, and listen. The energy of this event is always contagious. You leave feeling inspired by the innovation happening across the region and the people driving it.

For me, it’s also a moment to reflect on how we, as an industry, can continue to grow responsibly — creating opportunities for people, embracing technology wisely, and staying true to the human connection that defines hospitality.