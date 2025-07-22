Rotana Hotels: Ambitious Expansion and Strategic Growth

Rotana Hotels, a leading hospitality brand headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is embarking on an ambitious expansion strategy that underscores its commitment to regional leadership and global presence. With a robust pipeline of new properties and a clear focus on strategic markets, Rotana is poised to redefine luxury and service excellence across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

BTN got the opportunity to talk with their Chief Information Officer Dominic Carr to find out more about their plans and developments.

Rotana currently operates over 80 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye. The brand is known for its diverse portfolio, which includes luxury hotels, serviced apartments, and lifestyle concepts tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

BTN: When you look at Rotana’s digital transformation, what’s the ultimate vision - how do you see technology reshaping the guest journey over the next few years?

DC: At Rotana, our vision is to create a seamless, intuitive, and inspiring guest journey that blends technology with the warmth of human hospitality. Over the next few years, we see technology enabling smarter and more personalised interactions at every touchpoint. The technology must work quietly in the background to connect the guest journey, remove the friction, and give the guests full control over how digital or human they want the experience to be.

We will continue harnessing AI and a mobile-first approach, whilst anticipating agentic AI that redefines how guests research, choose, negotiate, and book their stays. This seamless, personalised journey will be complemented by meaningful recommendations and loyalty-driven experiences that transform every visit into a true ‘Treasured Time.’

BTN: Many hotel groups are moving towards cloud-native ecosystems. What has that shift looked like for Rotana, and how does it change the way you deliver services across different properties and markets?

DC: Rotana has already initiated the transition of all our core hotel applications to the cloud, with full completion planned within the next three years. This ongoing investment in robust, scalable digital infrastructure is enabling our properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye to enhance efficiency, reliability, and consistency. Leveraging cloud solutions boosts security standards by delivering stronger data protection and compliance, as well as improved uptimes and greater system availability for seamless guest service. This approach also streamlines integration across our applications and partner platforms, allowing us to roll out updates, enhancements, and personalised services swiftly and consistently. Centralising data insights empowers smarter decision-making and ensures an elevated, secure, and unified guest experience at every Rotana property.

BTN:Guests today expect experiences tailored to their preferences. How is Rotana using AI and data to anticipate needs and personalise everything from booking to in-stay interactions?

DC: Rotana is enhancing the guest experience by implementing an advanced technology framework, fostering strategic partnerships, and leveraging sophisticated data analytics, including analyses of guests’ past stays. This approach aims to provide truly personalised journeys, from booking through every in-stay moment. With the recent redesign of our website, rotana.com, guests will soon benefit from an intelligent, context-aware chatbot.

Our goal is to offer personalised recommendations, offers, and promotions based on guests’ previous visits, alongside instant access to accurate information and tailored suggestions as they browse. While we are still in the process of fully realising this vision, if a guest’s needs require further assistance, the AI seamlessly transitions the conversation to a live agent, ensuring continuous support.

By collaborating with partners who share our commitment to innovation and robust AI strategies, we are laying the foundation to anticipate and meet guest needs seamlessly at every touchpoint, all while upholding the highest standards of data privacy and transparency.

BTN: Loyalty programmes often risk feeling transactional. How is Rotana rethinking loyalty in the digital era to build deeper, more emotional connections with guests?

DC: Rotana will join the GHA DISCOVERY program later this year. We are determined to move loyalty beyond points and rewards by focusing on deeper, more emotional connections with our guests. At the core is personalisation—using data to anticipate preferences and create unique, meaningful experiences. Technology will enable seamless recognition and empower our team to deliver moments of surprise and care, strengthening guests’ sense of trust and belonging. Ultimately, we believe loyalty should be less transactional and more focused on fostering connection, purpose, and recognition that guests carry with them both during their stay and throughout their lifestyle.

BTN: With more digital touchpoints comes greater responsibility around data security and privacy. How are you making sure guests feel both understood and protected?

DC: We take data security and privacy very seriously. Our systems are designed to protect sensitive guest information while enabling personalisation. Transparency is key, we want guests to feel confident that their data is handled responsibly, even as we use it to enhance their experience. Striking this balance between innovation and trust is central to our digital strategy.

BTN: If you had to name one or two emerging technologies that will be game-changers for hospitality in the next decade, what would they be — and how is Rotana preparing to embrace them?

DC: We see AI and conversational technologies as true game-changers for hospitality. From intelligent chatbots that guide the booking journey to predictive analytics that anticipate guest needs, these tools will transform how we engage with our guests. Rotana is already laying the groundwork for these innovations through AI-powered features on our website and planning further integrations to ensure our guests benefit from smarter, faster, and more seamless experiences.

With over 30 new properties planned by 2026, Rotana is not only expanding its footprint but also reinforcing its brand promise of “Treasured Time.” The group’s strategic investments, regional partnerships, and focus on innovation position it as a dynamic force in the global hospitality industry.