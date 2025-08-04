BTN Interviews Sultan Bader Al-Otaibi, Chief Executive Officer, Taiba Investments

Sultan Bader Al-Otaibi, Chief Executive Officer, Taiba Investments

In this pre-FHS World 2025 interview, Sultan Bader Al-Otaibi, CEO of Taiba Investments, reflects on how hospitality has evolved from service delivery to experience creation, driven by purpose, culture, and innovation. Inspired by Saudi Vision 2030, Taiba’s Forward Hospitality model blends technology, sustainability, and authentic Saudi warmth to create meaningful, human-centered experiences. Looking ahead, he sees the industry shaped by sustainability, innovation, and connection, with the challenge of ensuring technology enhances, rather than replaces, humanity. At FHS World 2025, Al-Otaibi aims to highlight Taiba’s transformative projects—Rixos Obhur Jeddah, Makarem Burj Al Madinah, and Crowne Plaza Al Takassousi—which embody the renewed spirit and authenticity of Saudi hospitality.

BTN - What do you see as the biggest change/development in the hospitality (investment) industry over the past two decades?

The most profound change has been the shift from service delivery to experience creation. Hospitality is no longer about buildings; it’s about belonging. Investment decisions today are driven by purpose, culture, and innovation. In Saudi Arabia, Vision 2030 has accelerated this evolution, inspiring companies like TAIBA to merge authenticity with progress, turning hospitality into a bridge between people, culture, and value.

BTN - What key trends, opportunities, or challenges do you foresee shaping the industry in 2026 and beyond?

The future of hospitality will be defined by sustainability, innovation, and authentic human connection. Guests seek meaning, not just comfort. At TAIBA, our Forward Hospitality model brings these forces together, combining smart innovation with Saudi warmth to create seamless, sustainable experiences. The challenge ahead is clear: using technology to enhance humanity, not replace it, while staying rooted in our cultural values.

BTN - How many AHIC/FHS events have you attended? What is your fondest memory from the event?

I have attended several FHS events over the years, and each one reminds me how our industry thrives on collaboration and vision. My fondest memory is seeing Saudi Arabia’s transformation become a central conversation proof that our national ambition inspires global confidence. These moments reaffirm our belief at TAIBA that hospitality is both an economic force and a cultural bridge.

BTN - What are you most looking forward to at FHS World 2025?

I look forward to connecting with leaders who see hospitality as more than a business, those who view it as a force for progress, sustainability, and shared human experience. FHS 2025 is the perfect stage to share TAIBA’s journey of redefining Saudi hospitality: where every space becomes an experience, every encounter a connection, and every investment an opportunity to shape a brighter, more welcoming future.

We also look forward to showcasing our growing capabilities in the hospitality sector and highlighting our latest projects including Rixos Obhur Jeddah Resort in Jeddah, Makarem Burj Al Madinah Hotel in Al Madinah, Crown Plaza Al Takassousi in Riyadh, and other upcoming developments that represent a transformative shift in integrated hospitality experiences across the Kingdom. These projects are not merely properties; they are a reflection of our vision to deliver exceptional experiences that embody the authenticity of Saudi hospitality, its renewed spirit, and our Charm of Welcome.