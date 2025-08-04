BTN Interviews Maya Ziadeh, Chief Development Officer, Premium Midscale & Economy at Accor

Maya Ziadeh, Chief Development Officer, Premium Midscale & Economy at Accor - Middle East, Africa & Turkey

In this pre-FHS World 2025 interview, Maya Ziadeh, Chief Development Officer, Premium Midscale & Economy at Accor for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, discusses the rise of midscale hotels as a major force reshaping hospitality investment. Driven by rising construction costs, emerging markets, and evolving traveller expectations, the segment now serves as a growth engine aligned with national visions and investor priorities. Ziadeh highlights Accor’s landmark partnership with BinDawood Investment, adding over 3,000 keys across Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah, as an example of scalable expansion. At FHS World 2025, she will explore how adaptability, authenticity, and agile execution are defining hospitality’s next chapter while celebrating the industry’s collaboration, innovation, and momentum.

BTN - What do you see as the biggest change/development in the hospitality (investment) industry over the past two decades?

The industry has undergone a shift, with midscale brands gaining prominence in the last two years due to rising construction costs, the surge of emerging markets, and the expansion of middle-class travellers. Changing traveller behaviour post pandemic further accelerated the appetite for hotels rooted in local authenticity and meaningful experiences. Adaptability has become the defining competitive edge operators who can stay agile and anticipate evolving guest needs are those who will secure long-term relevance.

BTN - What key trends, opportunities, or challenges do you foresee shaping the industry in 2026 and beyond?

We see strong demand for large-scale developments, particularly in pilgrimage destinations like Makkah and Madinah, as well as investors leveraging land banks to drive multi-location growth. A strong example is our recent landmark agreement with BinDawood Investment, unlocking over 3,000 keys across Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah. Experiential hotels, mixed-use projects, and branded residences are also on the rise. Timely delivery will remain an important focus amid this rapid expansion.

BTN - How many AHIC/FHS events have you attended? What is your fondest memory from the event?

I have been delighted to take part in every FHS event since its inception never missing a single one. These gatherings have been instrumental in shaping industry connections and creating platforms for thought leadership. My fondest memories are always tied to milestone signings announced at the event, moments that capture the energy of collaboration and symbolize the progress we are collectively driving in the hospitality investment landscape.

BTN - What will you be speaking about at FHS World 2025 in Dubai later this month?

I will be speaking about the powerful evolution of midscale hotels, a segment that is no longer just a bridge between economy and premium, but a growth engine aligned with national Visions and investor priorities. We’ll explore how shifting demographics, rising construction costs, and changing guest expectations are redefining demand. More importantly, I’ll highlight how midscale brands are creating scalable, profitable models that are reshaping the future of hospitality in both emerging and mature markets.

BTN - What are you most looking forward to at FHS World 2025?

FHS is about the power of connection and momentum. It’s where the industry’s brightest minds come together to share ideas, spark innovation, and shape the future of hospitality. I look forward to reconnecting with peers, meeting new partners, and turning conversations into action. Beyond networking, it’s a platform to celebrate success stories and, of course, to seal impactful deals that translate vision into reality.