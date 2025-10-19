Achille Staiano, Chief Commercial Officer of Explora Journeys

BTN interviews Achille Staiano, Chief Commercial Officer of Explora Journeys, discussed how the brand is redefining luxury ocean travel through its “Ocean State of Mind” philosophy—centered on calm, connection, and discovery. He explained that Explora Journeys isn’t replicating traditional cruises but creating immersive, unhurried experiences featuring residential-style oceanfront suites, refined culinary journeys, and meaningful cultural immersion. Staiano emphasized that today’s travelers seek authenticity, time, and purpose over extravagance, with sustainability integrated throughout—from LNG-powered ships and the elimination of single-use plastics to future hydrogen propulsion. Supported by innovations like the Sky & Sea program, advanced personalization, and partnerships such as with global ambassador Jannik Sinner, Explora Journeys is pioneering a new era of mindful, transformative, and sustainable luxury travel.

Mr. Staiano, who joined Explora Journeys in September 2023, brings nearly 30 years of experience within the MSC Group. Before this role, he served as SVP Global Sales at MSC Cruises in Geneva, where he helped shape the company’s global sales strategy—contributing to its rise as the third-largest cruise brand worldwide and overseeing fleet expansion to 22 vessels within six years. He began his MSC career in 1994 within the shipping container business in Naples and New York, holding several senior commercial positions. His appointment at Explora Journeys underscores MSC’s commitment to developing internal talent, and he now plays a key role in driving the brand’s next phase of growth following the successful launch of EXPLORA I in July 2023.

Setting the Scene

BTN - How would you describe the vision behind Explora Journeys and how it differentiates from traditional cruise lines?

Explora Journeys was created to offer a different rhythm at sea, one that cultivates an “Ocean State of Mind,” a feeling of calm, connection and discovery. We’re not replicating a cruise; we’re crafting journeys that blend time at sea with unhurried immersion ashore, in a residential setting where every suite faces the ocean and service is highly personalised. It’s a modern European approach to luxury that prioritises space and privacy over spectacle.

BTN - What inspired MSC Group to create an entirely new luxury concept rather than expanding its existing portfolio?

The vision was to create a brand that represents the next evolution of luxury ocean travel, one that transcends the traditional boundaries of cruising. Rather than extending an existing model, the ambition was to build something entirely new from the ground up: purpose-designed ships, bespoke service, and a philosophy rooted in mindful exploration and emotional connection with the sea.

Redefining Luxury at Sea

BTN - You’ve said before that “experience is overtaking extravagance as the currency of luxury.” What does that mean in practice for your guests?

It means substance over show. Curation over excess. Guests find numerous distinct culinary experiences, elegant rituals and enrichment designed to feed the soul, and spacious ocean-front suites that feel like homes at sea - every detail thoughtfully considered and with nothing superfluous.

BTN - How do you balance exclusivity with authenticity and destination immersion?

We design unhurried itineraries with longer stays and thoughtful pre and post journey programmes, then layer in small group Destination Experiences that privilege culture, nature and connection. The result is intimacy without isolation and access without the pressure of rushing.

Could you share an example of how Explora Journeys reflects this “new luxury” mindset through its design, culinary, or wellness offering? Anthology, curated by our Head of Culinary Franck Garanger, captures refined Italian cuisine through tasting journeys that evolve with the seasons and guest chefs. Luxury is seen as craft and story, not opulence. The onboard design follows the same ethos: light, space and a constant dialogue with the sea.

The New Luxury Traveller

BTN - How is today’s luxury traveller evolving — and how is Explora Journeys responding?

Today’s travellers want meaning, time and choice. We answer with residential-style suites, a 1.25:1 guest to host ratio, and curated inclusions such as fine beverages, thermal spa access and more, allowing guests to shape each day with ease.

BTN - How are trends like multi-generational travel and purpose-driven exploration shaping your itineraries?

Our Journeys are built for connection, with serene sea days, longer calls and flexible combinations across seasons and regions. This approach is particularly meaningful for guests from the GCC, where multi-generational travel plays an important role in family life. Our residential-style suites allow families to spend time together while still enjoying the privacy and comfort of their own space. Recent Grand Journeys and our 2027–2028 collection reflect this slower, deeper way to travel together.

BTN - What role does sustainability play in defining your guest experience?

Sustainability is woven into the experience, from a single use plastic free philosophy to shore power capability and advanced efficiency measures. From Explora III onward, ships are LNG powered, creating a pathway to bio or synthetic LNG and next generation fuel cell use in port.

Commercial Innovation & Brand Strategy

BTN - What innovations are driving your commercial and distribution strategy in 2025?

Three pillars: powerful tools for our travel advisor partners, seamless Sky & Sea airport to ocean packaging, and distinctive partnerships that extend our brand universe. In 2025 we launched new digital tools for advisors and introduced the Sky & Sea fare to streamline flights, hotels and private transfers.

BTN - How is Explora Journeys leveraging data, partnerships, and personalisation to enhance engagement and loyalty?

Our advisor ecosystem and Sky & Sea framework allow us to tailor journeys from start to finish. Strategic partnerships including our Global Brand Ambassador Jannik Sinner and curated event tie ins – help deepen relevance and recognition among discerning audiences. Onboard, the host to guest ratio and inclusive services enable finely tuned personalisation.

The Future of Ocean Travel

BTN - How do you see the luxury ocean sector evolving over the next decade?

We anticipate a decisive shift toward slower, transformative travel, with ships conceived as modern resorts that have quieter footprints and itineraries that favour depth over breadth. Our fleet roadmap reflects this with LNG propulsion from Explora III and planned hydrogen powered solutions for Explora V and VI to enable zero emissions hotel operations in port.

BTN - What lessons can the broader hospitality industry draw from your approach to “slow” and “transformative” travel?

Give guests time and intentional design. Calibrate ambience, culinary craft and wellness around genuine restoration and let the destination breathe. Meaningful luxury is meticulous, mindful and human scaled. That is the Ocean State of Mind.

BTN - Finally, what excites you most about the next chapter for Explora Journeys?

Welcoming more travellers to our growing fleet and new regions while continuously elevating craft, connection and care. From evolving culinary collaborations to innovative fare concepts and the debut of future ships, we’re shaping a calm, confident new era of ocean travel.