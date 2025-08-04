BTN Interviews Duncan O’Rourke, CEO of Accor’s Premium, Midscale & Economy division MENA

Duncan O’Rourke, Chief Executive Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division for Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific at Accor,

In this pre-FHS World 2025 interview, Duncan O’Rourke, Chief Executive Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division for Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific at Accor, reflects on how hospitality has evolved into a diversified, purpose-driven ecosystem, where investors now focus on long-term value through lifestyle brands, sustainability, and technology. Looking ahead, he highlights personalisation, responsible investment, and talent development as key drivers of growth, with technology enhancing both operations and guest experience. At FHS World 2025 in Dubai, Duncan will join the UAE Africa Investment Tourism Summit panel, “Private Sector Leading the Way: Investors and Operators at the Forefront,” discussing how collaboration and private investment are shaping innovation across regions. He looks forward to engaging with peers to champion a more inclusive, tech-enabled, and human-centric future for hospitality.

BTN - What do you see as the biggest change/development in the hospitality (investment) industry over the past two decades?

The most significant shift has been the evolution of hospitality into a diversified, purpose-driven ecosystem. Investors today look beyond traditional hotel metrics to long-term value creation, through lifestyle brands, sustainability, technology, and community integration. The industry has matured from real estate plays to holistic platforms that deliver both financial returns and meaningful impact.

BTN - What key trends, opportunities, or challenges do you foresee shaping the industry in 2026 and beyond?

We’re entering an era defined by personalization, sustainability, and scale. Technology will power operational efficiency and guest experience, while responsible investment and talent development will determine resilience. For Accor, the opportunity lies in connecting our vast ecosystem brands, loyalty, and partnerships to create sustainable growth and memorable guest journeys across our regions.

BTN - How many AHIC/FHS events have you attended? What is your fondest memory from the event?

I’ve attended quite a few AHIC and FHS events, and each one reflects the region’s incredible energy and progress. My fondest memories come from the genuine collaboration, owners, investors, and operators coming together to shape the future of hospitality. It’s an event that continues to inspire innovation and partnership.

BTN - What will you be speaking about at FHS World 2025 in Dubai later this month?

I’ll be joining the UAE Africa Investment Tourism Summit at FHS World 2025 for a panel titled “Private Sector Leading the Way: Investors and Operators at the Forefront.” I’ll be speaking alongside leaders from Four Seasons, Jumeirah, and Abu Dhabi National Hotels, discussing how collaboration and private investment are driving hospitality growth and innovation across both regions.

BTN - What are you most looking forward to at FHS World 2025?

FHS World is where ideas meet action. I’m looking forward to connecting with peers and partners who share a vision for the future of hospitality one that’s more inclusive, tech-enabled, and human-centric. It’s a chance to collectively reimagine what leadership and growth look like for our industry.