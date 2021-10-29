Breaking Travel News interview: Wendy Booth, owner, Seabreeze Resort Samoa

Seabreeze Resort Samoa has been honoured with the title of Oceania’s Most Romantic Resort at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Wendy Booth, owner of the property, to find out how it feels to have been recognised by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Wendy Both: Being recognised for such a prestigious award on such a global platform is a truly humbling experience.

Seabreeze is situated a stunning unique location and surrounded by mother nature but it’s our staff that are our biggest asset, with every member of the Seabreeze team striving for excellence and with a desire to please they usually succeed.

Bidding a friend farewell and usually by the time guests leave they are considered part of the Seabreeze extended family that now reaches across the globe, often leaves guests vowing to return.

Once back home we receive emails checking on how our staff are and even the resort cat often gets a mention when a Seabreeze experience is being reminisced.

Seabreeze has a soul, and we truly believe that wining this award motivates our staff to be their best.

Each year we work hard to achieve a favourable outcome and with pride and in trepidation we await the results knowing the exuberance past wins have brought.

We are a small Island and upon returning with this award staff have marched through the villages in our district, wrapping the trophy in our flag, as village families come out to join in the celebrations.

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote Seabreeze Resort Samoa as we move into 2022?

WB: As we prepare for the reopening of borders (that are still closed today), a Covid-19 free Samoa will emerge and Seabreeze will once again market itself as Samoa’s Leading Hotel for nine consecutive years and Oceania’s Most Romantic Resort for the third consecutive year.

In 2022 we are planning a digital marketing campaign to showcase our awards and as with previous years we look forward to sharing our little piece of paradise with those romantics at heart that have waited patiently to join us in one of the most beautiful places in the world.

Our trophies are so important to our team, they are not hidden in a glass cabinet but showcased at the entry to our waterfront restaurant.

Here you will often see our staff explaining to visitors how they achieved them, proudly holding them while photographed and explaining how important it is to be recognised and acknowledged in such an auspicious way.

BTN: What is it that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that Seabreeze Resort Samoa from its competitors in Asia?

WB: Luxury comes in many forms, but Seabreeze has a loyal following of Industry specialists as well as past guests, many who return year after year.

There are many beautiful resorts in Oceania, but our point of difference has always been our traditional Samoan hospitality.

We are small, personal, and laid back but our service and attention to detail is world class.

We anticipate guests needs and aim to exceed expectations and with a ratio of 1.5 staff to every guest we are small enough to create a utopia for couples without the distraction of the little ones.

Being an adult only resort and eternal romantics, we have facilitated some amazing proposals in our 15 years of operation and with the philosophy that our imagination is endless and our only limits are the guests’ budget we have shared some very special memories.

