BTN interview: Hany Ahmed, general manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Business Bay

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Business Bay has been honoured with the title of United Arab Emirates’ Leading City Hotel at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Hany Ahmed, general manager of the property, to find out how it feels to have been honoured by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Hany Ahmed: It’s a fantastic feeling of course and a great honour to be awarded such a prestigious accolade.

This is an award that we are very proud of as a team, and it just gives us additional motivation to achieve more.

I am extremely proud of my team, and we are all ecstatic!

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Business Bayas we move into 2022?

HA: Guests are always looking at what makes a hotel different from the one next door and of course they look for feedback from those who have stayed with us and experienced our offerings and our services.

The team here is phenomenal so this trophy is the cherry on top of the cake for us that makes the move to 2022 even sweeter.

BTN: What is that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Business Bay from its competitors in the Middle East?

HA: I believe that our hotel is very special.

We have a great product that is reasonably priced with an amazing service culture.

We have spacious rooms which cater to all guest’s including rooms with beautiful views of Burj Khalifa.

Our location is prime because of our close proximity to all major attractions in Dubai.

Lastly, we have diverse food and beverage offerings, and guests can indulge themselves at any time of the day.

We are famous for our breakfast and no guest ever checks-in without being offered our signature DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie.

We compete with the best five-star hotels, and we aim to continue leading the market.

DoubleTree by Hilton Business Bay is a quirky hotel where you can conduct your business and right after, kick back and enjoy a relaxed atmosphere.

