Breaking Travel News interview: Mine Tan Balto, general manager, Somerset Maslak Istanbul

Somerset Maslak Istanbul has been honoured with the title of Turkey’s Leading Serviced Apartments at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Mine Tan Balto, general manager of the property, to find out how it feels to have been recognised by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Mine Tan Balto: The feeling of winning for the third-time in a row is utterly tremendous.

It is a recognition of the work excellence shown by the Ascott Limited’s (Ascott) first operational property in Turkey.

We are proud and grateful to the World Travel Awards for honouring the amazing work by our teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

This win is a result of the hard work, dedication, loyalty, empathy and the time spent away from family that we have undertaken, especially in these uncertain times.

The award is another milestone on the road we have been heading towards and is a source of inspiration to make the next 12 months, the best we have ever had.

BTN: How useful are accolades such as these in promoting the property to an international hospitality audience?

MTB: In a tourist country like Turkey, where hotels across categories face fierce competition, the ability to stand out and shine is a success in itself.

Honourable platforms, such as the World Travel Awards, enable us to achieve outstanding recognition amongst our competitors, and validates the promise of our service excellence, especially to the incoming foreign guests who seek internationally branded hotel apartments.

Our worldwide expertise with global living standards, combined with local insights helps attract international audiences.

BTN: Can you tell me a little about Somerset Maslak Istanbul – what is that separates the property from its competitors in the region?

MTB: Part of the prestigious portfolio by leading international lodging owner-operators – the Ascott Limited - Somerset Maslak Istanbul offers luxury serviced apartments in the satellite city of Maslak, and is part of a modern community called 1453, that features ample options for shopping and dining at one’s doorstep.

As a serviced apartment, the property is a home-away-from-home to both, short as well as extended stay guests who enjoy a well-balanced lifestyle.

Somerset Maslak Istanbul features stylish, elegant and spacious abodes, with well-defined living and dining areas.

A fully functional kitchenette allows guests to cook up a feast within the privacy of their own homes.

Parallelly, guests can immerse in varied lifestyle and health activities with in-house amenities.

Somerset Maslak Istanbul is among the few properties that continued to open its doors to guests even during the Covid-19 pandemic, and was also among the first to implement comprehensive and strict protocols in line with internationally recommended standards.

Ultimately, it all comes down to the talent. At Ascott, we believe that it is our passionate teams who come to work with a sense of purpose and drive our business. This is the essence to our growth.”

More Information

Somerset Maslak Istanbul, managed by the Ascott Limited, is strategically located in the new Maslak 1453, the largest lifestyle development in one Europe and one of the main business and leisure districts in Istanbul.

With the prestigious Istinye Park mall and a wide range of entertainment, culture, arts and sports facilities surrounding the serviced residence, this is where expatriates and well-heeled travellers can enjoy a balanced lifestyle.

Find out more on the official website.