Breaking Travel News interview: Minaz Manji, chief executive, Twiga Tours

Twiga Tours has been honoured with Africa’s Responsible Tourism Award at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Minaz Manji, chief executive of the company, to find out how it feels to have been recognised by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Minaz Manji: It is a wonderful feeling to note that guests who have experienced our quality service have shown their appreciation by voting for us time and again.

We know we provide an unmatched personal service, and this award goes to confirm just that.

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote Twiga Tours as we move into 2022?

MM: The World Travel Awards are very prestigious trophies and we have won two of the most coveted awards – recognised as Kenya’s Leading Luxury Safari Company and Africa’s Responsible Tourism Company.

Obviously, this confirms that we are not just a leading luxury safari company, but we are also a company that practices sustainable tourism.

BTN: What is it that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that separates Twiga Tours from its competitors in Africa and the Indian Ocean?

MM: Today’s traveller does not only look for a company that offers a holiday, but they choose a company that has a track record in providing experiences that are ethical and sustainable.

This is what we, at Twiga Tours do, we not only offer our warm personal hospitality to every guest, but we offer experiences that guests will cherish throughout their lives and we do this by practising sustainable tourism that ensures the local communities receives much benefit from tourism.

This is what separates Twiga Tours from the rest.

