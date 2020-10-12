Breaking Travel News interview: Elena Muntoni, brand manager, Delphina hotels & resorts

Delphina hotels & resorts has scooped a number of top titles at the World Travel Awards, with brand manager Elena Muntoni here telling Breaking Travel News what it means to the brand

Breaking Travel News: Congratulations on your recognition from the World Travel Awards, with Resort Valle dell’Erica Thalasso & Spa defending the title of Europe’s Leading Green Resort, while Resort & Spa Le Dune was honoured as Italy’s Leading Beach Resort for the first time. How did it feel to win?

Elena Muntoni: We are so proud to have received this award for the second time.

To be Italy and Europe’s Leading Green Resort is a tribute to the uniqueness of the Valle dell’Erica Resort and this is proof we are definitely on the right path to offer our guests an increasingly eco-friendly holiday that respects the environment and enhances healthy life and local culture.

Resort Valle dell’Erica is a natural oasis set in 28 hectares of park, among Mediterranean shrubs and essences, in front of 1,400 meters of pristine coastline and dream beaches of fine white sand, overlooking the Bocche di Bonifacio International Marine Park of the La Maddalena Archipelago and Corsica.

ADVERTISEMENT

This place and the other parks that surround our hotels and resorts are unique for their beauty, their strategic position and because they constantly increase in value thanks to the environmental conservation and preservation.

This also applies to the Resort & SPA Le Dune, honoured as Italy’s Leading Beach Resort.

A true paradise for families in front of Li Junchi beach, eight kilometres-long and loved by guests who can take long walks on stretches of deserted areas or practice water sports.

Immersed in a 280,000 square metre park of sand dunes, junipers and scented Mediterranean scrub, the resort is greatly appreciated for the opportunity to choose between five hotels, ten restaurants, an elegant spa, and lots of free sport activities and facilities for all guests, whether single, couples or families.

This award fills us with pride and inspires us to do better and better.

BTN: At the same time, Delphina Hotels & Resorts took the prestigious title of Italy’s Leading Hotel Group - how will that help develop the brand moving forward?

EM: Winning this award is more than just a recognition.

It is the confirmation of the results that our family has tried to achieve in over a quarter of a century and marks the way to guide our future actions.

Delphina hotels & resorts is a family-run chain with a collection of five, four-superior and four star destinations in northern Sardinia, all right by the sea and surrounded by the greenery of the Mediterranean maquis between the Costa Smeralda, the archipelago of La Maddalena and the Gulf of Asinara.

Being Sardinian has made us first of all ambassadors of our land.

The spirit of hospitality and the desire to protect this natural paradise are part of our DNA, for this reason from the very beginning, we commit ourselves in terms of sustainability and respect the nature.

For example, Delphina hotels & resorts is the first Italian hotel chain to use 100 per cent certified green energy, that comes exclusively from renewable sources, as a part of the “We are green” philosophy, a collection of good practices and territorial enhancement initiatives.

Furthermore, every moment of the holiday becomes an opportunity to get in touch with our traditions and live authentic experiences.

I think about the cuisine, for which we choose only fresh and genuine ingredients, the wellness, where herbs and scents from Sardinia are essential parts of our “Sardinian Signature” special selection of treatments, and not forgetting the excursions, where expert local guides lead our guests to the most stunning places of Northern Sardinia.

BTN: Sardinia remains one of the safest places in Europe to travel in late 2020 – are you seeing this reflected in your bookings for next year?

EM: This will be remembered as a year of difficult choices, but we are confident that the situation will gradually improve.

Sardinia remains one of the safest places in Europe to travel and the fact that our hotels and resorts are immersed in very large Mediterranean parks helps our guest to enjoy safe holidays with their own families and close friends.

They can move independently, in very open spaces and rooms and apartments have their own entrance, veranda or terrace.

Several rooms moreover have their own private swimming pool and a portion of private garden.

There are no corridors, elevators or narrow spaces and the beach is accessible on foot from the rooms.

BTN: How are you working to make guests feel safe when they visit you in Italy following the Covid-19 pandemic?

EM: Last summer we experienced with excellent results our Delphina Safe Holiday Protocol, few clear but necessary rules to allow all guests to experience their Sardinian holiday in a safe and relaxed way.

These measures include for example private transfer in a sanitized car, safety distances and personal protective equipment for all the staff; instructions and information in each room and in the common areas to ensure a safe environment and spaces (sanitised routinely); precautions in order to guarantee the safety of the kids: the baby feeding service managed only by members of the staff, the recreational and sport activities in small groups, divided by age, and preferring open air.

We have done our best to guarantee safe holidays and our guests have appreciate it.

We will continue to follow the guidelines of the World Health Organization and the regulations established by the Italian government and the Conference of the Regions.

More Information

Offering a number of five-star properties on the island of Sardinia, Delphina hotels & resorts welcomes guests to a world of luxury.

Each is set unobtrusively, romantically along the coast of the island, waiting to offer unrivalled hospitality in an unmatched location.

Find out more on the official website.