Breaking Travel News interview: John Carroll, marketing manager, Jameson Brand Homes

Jameson Distillery Bow St. in Ireland has been recognised as a leader in European hospitality by voters at the World Travel Awards. Here Breaking Travel News chats with John Carroll, marketing manager at Jameson Brand Homes, to find out more about the company

Breaking Travel News: Congratulations - Jameson Distillery Bow St. has been honoured with the title of Europe’s Leading Distillery Tour by the prestigious World Travel Awards. How does it feel to have won?

John Carroll: We are thrilled and extremely honoured to be awarded this very special accolade. It’s fantastic acknowledgement for our wonderful team at Jameson Distillery Bow St., who host our guests from all over the world with great pride and passion every single day.

BTN: This is this third year the location has taken the title – what is that makes it so special to visitors?

JC: Our guests love getting the opportunity to touch, taste, smell and interact with Jameson in the original distillery buildings – walking in the footstep of John Jameson who began distilling there in 1780.

Each visitor arrives with his or her own base of knowledge.

Our offering enables guests to pick and match an experience which is tailored to best suit them.

They especially love meeting and spending time with our people.

Our experiences are fully hosted, by an amazing team of friendly and knowledgeable brand storytellers.

Above all else Bow St. is a fun place to hang out with friends - new or existing - to enjoy a drink or two.

BTN: It is no secret this has been a challenging year for hospitality in Europe – what measures have you put in place to ensure guests remain safe from Covid-19 when they visit?

JC: As always, the comfort, health, safety and enjoyment of our guests and team has been our number one priority.

We’ve reduced our total capacity, and group sizes.

We’ve also modified the layout and flow of our experiences in order to ensure safe social distancing.

We continue to focus extra attention on hygiene.

We have sanitiser and additional cleaning measures in place for both our team and our guests.

Our team have completed thorough safety and hygiene control training as part of the Covid-19 Safety Charter; an Irish government-endorsed initiative to reinforce confidence in tourism businesses.

In line with current government guidelines, our experience remains closed temporarily.

We very much look forward to welcoming guests through our doors in the near future.

BTN: Looking ahead, are we expecting to see a recovery in Irish hospitality as we move into 2021?

JC: Of course, we are hopeful that Ireland’s hospitality sector will open up safely again in 2021, but this will depend on the length of the Covid-19 pandemic, which at this point is very difficult to define.

We are extremely positive about the future and the undoubted better times ahead and confident in our ability to bounce back when it’s safe to do so.

More Information

Jameson Distillery Bow St. offers a range of interactive, fun and immersive experiences.

Enjoy the flagship tour that takes in the history of the iconic (240-year-old) distillery, a premium whiskey tasting session in John Jameson’s secret office, a whiskey blending masterclass where you can blend your own unique bottle to take home.

There’s also a whiskey cocktail making class, where you learn how to create some classic cocktails.

Bow St. also hosts Dublin’s only live Maturation Warehouse, where guests get to draw and taste whiskey straight from a cask.

Find out more on the official website.