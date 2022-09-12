Breaking Travel News explores: Vietnam

Vietnam is back on the map, having fully reopened to tourists earlier this year.

Guests are now free to discover and enjoy various wild nature destinations like limestone mountains, green terraced rice fields and white sandy beaches.

Here Breaking Travel News takes a tour of some of the outstanding highlights for those looking for adventure.



All roads lead to Ho Chi Minh City when it comes to tourism in Vietnam.

Vibrating with energy, innovation and traffic – lots of traffic – the city is the economic heart of the country and the main hub of the southern region.

A freewheeling, cosmopolitan metropolis, the dynamic cityscape draws together old and new Vietnam in the most compact of spaces, representing the past as well as the future.

Walk down Đồng Khởi street to acquaint yourself with the Notre Dame cathedral, the Central Post Office and the Saigon Opera House.

On a more local level, Bến Thành market and the Jade Emperor pagoda are worth a visit.

Around District 1, a host of old apartments and former office buildings have been repurposed as shopping centres.

Decades-old buildings, such as 22 Lý Tự Trọng and 42 Nguyễn Huệ, are brimming with all kinds of fascinating stores.

The Chinese neighbourhood, known as Chợ Lớn, is great for exploring on foot.

Head for Bình Tây market, a colossal wholesale trading centre, and Thiên Hậu pagoda, an atmospheric temple that pays homage to the goddess of the sea.

Do as the locals do and hop on the back of a motorbike to see the city on street level and feel its energetic pulse.

Motorbike tours set off in the evening, when the city is at its most romantic and the sidewalk vendors are out in force.

Ho Chi Minh City locals love to gather around dented metal tables across the city for incredible roadside feasts.

Don’t miss highlights such as bánh mì, southern-style savoury pancakes (bánh xèo) and broken rice (cơm tấm).

Ho Chi Minh City was honoured with the title of Asia’s Leading Business Travel Destination, while Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism took the title of Asia’s Leading City Tourist Board at the recent World Travel Awards.



Founded over 1,000 years ago, Hanoi remains a jewel in the Vietnam tourism crown.

The capital city is rich in history, with the streets of its rambling Old Quarter dating back to the 14th century.

Wandering these tree-lined lanes, past crumbling colonial facades, will transport you back in time.

However, the city is today about much more than the past.

The ancient city is being invigorated with modern cafes, world-class restaurants and cool art galleries.

When the sun goes down, you have your pick of watering holes, from sophisticated rooftop bars to buzzing bia hơi.

For an authentic taste of Hanoi, look to the street kitchens of the Old Quarter.

Steaming pots of its star anise infused Phở broth simmer on every corner; while every day, the scent of bún chả fills the air as barbecued pork sizzles over hot coals.

The Old Quarter also serves up a sensory overload.

Wisps of incense drift out onto streets from ancient temples, while the clang of blacksmiths’ hammers mingles with mobile fruit sellers’ call.

Jump in a cyclo and tour this intoxicating maze.

Fast paced on the surface, the true rhythm of Hanoi life is far from hurried and is reflected well in its leisurely coffee hours.

Alongside, an ever-growing band of unique cafes serve new brews in cool caffeine dens.

Hanoi is also the art capital of Vietnam.

The elegant Fine Arts Museum houses the foremost collections in the country, such as ancient Cham artifacts and impressionist pieces.

For something more contemporary, head for Manzi or the Vietnam Art Gallery.

Finally, Hoan Kiem lake rests in the heart of Hanoi.

Every morning it comes alive with walkers, aerobics classes, and even a laughing yoga group; and bursts back into activity at sunset, thronged with locals taking in the evening air.

Hanoi Department of Tourism took the title of Asia’s Leading City Break Destination at the World Travel Awards.



With broad beaches, fantastic street food, the fabled Hai Van Pass and a growing collection of cafes, restaurants and bars, Da Nang is a fast-growing favourite on the Vietnam tourist trail.

The warm sands of My Khe beach sweep south from the mountainous Son Tra peninsula, playing host to some of the top luxury resorts in the country.

Though, much of the beach still belongs to the people who make it their playground, gym and a source of employment.

Da Nang is a dream destination for foodies, with scores of seafront eateries and street food stalls.

Mi Quang, a dish of rice noodles, pork, shrimp, quail eggs, peanuts and fresh herbs, is must-try delight.

For nature lovers, the Son Tra peninsula strikes out into the ocean, its densely forested hillsides are home to the endangered, red-shanked douc langur, one of the most striking primates in the world.

Grab some binoculars, hire a motorbike and head out for a day of wildlife spotting.

Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre was honoured with the title of Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination at the World Travel Awards.



Also honoured by the World Travel Awards was Moc Chau, which took the title of Asia’s Leading Regional Nature Destination earlier this year.

A rural district in the north-west of the country, the area remains undisturbed by mass tourism.

Home to the famous tea hills which roll across the highland landscape, the region provides some of the most awe-inspiring scenery anywhere in the country.

Locals will tell you Moc Chau is home to the best green and black tea in the country, while there are also plenty of sites to enjoy.

The Doi cave, Dai Yem waterfall and forest around Ang village are just some of the highlights.

The whole landscape becomes increasingly vivid when the sunlight casts down on the hills, so it can be best to visit the tea hills in summer for a great photoshoot.

The region is around five hours or 200 kilometres north of Hanoi, so leave a couple of days to explore.

Nothing has done more to support the growth of tourism in recent years than the development of flag-carrier Vietnam Airlines.

A member of SkyTeam Alliance, the airline provides air transport services on over 100 routes to more than 20 domestic and 30 international destinations.

Operating a modern fleet of more than 100 aircraft, Vietnam Airlines is the first airline in Asia-Pacific to simultaneously operate modern, wide-body aircraft Boeing 787 and Airbus A350.

Vietnam Airlines takes great pride in offering its passengers consistent on-time-performance, absolute safety, high quality services embedded with Vietnamese cultural identity.

Vietnam Airlines is considered Asia’s Leading Airline – Economy Class and Asia’s Leading Airline Brand by voters at the World Travel Awards.

