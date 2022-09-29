TRUFFLE HUNTING IN TUSCANY

Hotel Savoy, a Rocco Forte Hotel located in the heart of Florence, has brought back by popular demand, Giulio the Truffle Hunter.

This year, guests will experience an unforgettable gourmet countryside adventure with Hotel Savoy’s very own Truffle Concierge and set off into the Tuscan woods to unearth gastronomic treasures accompanied by Giulio, his loyal hunting dogs and a unique repertoire of songs dedicated entirely to truffles.

A true legend, Giulio is one of the greatest experts when it comes to truffles. Only a 25-minute drive from Hotel Savoy, guests will embark on a search for Tartufo Bianco - otherwise known in English as “the Great White” which is normally found in Tuscany from September until January. This year is a particularly good year for this prized truffle as it has thrived in the early autumn rain that has graced the Tuscan woods. To complement the thrill of hunting truffles, Giulio has curated his very own selection of songs that may not exactly be in tune with the peace of the woods, but the lyrics and chorus promise to bring good humour to the already unique and enjoyable experience.

A wonderful host and gifted storyteller, guests will be invited to Giulio’s home following the expedition for a delicious truffle-based meal and exquisite Tuscan wine paired with songs related to the regional delicacy making for an extraordinary experience for food enthusiasts.

The Truffle Experience is bookable all year - upon availability - through the Concierge at least 48 hours in advance. When booking a stay at Hotel Savoy in Florence, contact the Concierge team in advance by emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or calling +39 055 2735836 and ask for the one and only Giulio.

About Giulio

Turin-born Giulio Benuzzi is a member of the Tuscan truffle association, Associazione Tartufai delle Colline della Bassa Valdelsa. After managing Milan’s iconic restaurant, e Api, Giulio opened a charming bed and breakfast at the foot of Florence’s southern hillside, which became a place of pilgrimage for American gastronomes. In 2003, Giulio obtained an Italian truffle license and has become a pioneer and renowned name in truffle hunting over the last two decades.