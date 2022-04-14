Reducing fuel costs becomes priority for American pickup owners

The Ford F-Series has been the number one selling vehicle for the last 40 years and the best-selling truck in the industry for the last 45. In other words, there are a lot of these versatile trucks on the road today. The F-150 is among the most popular and the most fuel efficient. However, even these trucks require a greater amount of fuel to operate than the average car or lightweight SUV. With gas prices hovering around four dollars per gallon, nationally, once again, families are forced to make difficult decisions about how they prioritize their spending.

This is especially true for families that utilize the popular Ford F150 truck as family vehicles, for daily commutes, or as work trucks in many fields. The bottom line is that families are prioritizing ways to cut costs in other areas in order to accommodate rising fuel costs and the financial ramifications of these increased costs that affect food prices, utilities, and more. These are a few key ways that pickup truck owners are cutting costs to take a bite out of the sting rising fuel prices are creating in family budgets.

Reducing Activities Outside of the Home

In other words, Americans are driving less. Some are turning to services like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub for delivery of food so they don’t have to go out to pick it up. Others are utilizing grocery delivery services like those provided by InstaCart, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Shipt, and Amazon to avoid driving around town wasting gas and to minimize impulse buys that often occur when shopping in retail stores. Additionally, families that once had children in every conceivable after-school activity, sports team, or club have curtailed the number of activities children participate in to limit the amount of time spent transporting family members to and from practice to away games, etc.

Families are Cutting the Cord and Prioritizing Subscription Services

Even though precise numbers of subscribers to popular subscription services aren’t readily available to the public, the fact that the popular subscription service, Netflix, is preparing to offer a lower-cost advertisement-supported plan for the first time in its history is a sign that people have canceled subscriptions. Another reason for the new low-cost subscription plan is so that Netflix can remain competitive with popular rivals like Disney+. As people prioritize streaming services and choose more selectively according to the types of programming and the costs of the services, streaming services must offer lower prices and other attractions to entice people to stay.

Truck Modifications to Help Curb Fuel Consumption and Costs

Another option families are considering is that of making modifications to their F150 trucks that will make them more fuel efficient. These trucks, while not known for great fuel efficiency, can be modified to help curb fuel consumption – plus, certain driving behaviors can help in this effort as well. For instance, adding or changing F150 running boards can improve the aerodynamic performance of the vehicle creating less drag and more fuel efficiency. Over time, the savings can add up.

However, the greatest impact to fuel efficiency lies in driver behavior and vehicle maintenance. For instance, routine maintenance can be instrumental in fuel efficiency, especially when it comes to things like cleaning air filters, changing oil, and checking tire pressure and quality. These maintenance-related actions can help you save a pretty penny when it comes to fuel but adjusting your behavior can help even more. Especially if you follow these rules on the road.

● Curb aggressive driving. This means you need to limit your speed and avoid rapid acceleration and braking.

● Use cruise control. This alone helps you maintain a consistent pace while driving and can help anyone with a truck improve fuel efficiency.

● Avoid long idling periods. If you’re trapped in traffic or waiting for someone, roll the windows down and turn your motor off.

● Consolidate trips. Did you know that restarting your truck after it cools down consumes more fuel than making several short stops in one trip? This can help you conserve fuel and minimize your time out on the road.

The more effort you put into cutting costs in other areas of your life, the less you’ll feel the sting of rising fuel costs. The key is to look for solutions that will ultimately save you money without causing you to sacrifice safety or quality of life in the process. Many families have zero interest in giving up their beloved family trucks. This means you must seek other solutions to manage fuel costs in these unpredictable times. These tips should help you get a handle on your fuel costs.