World Tourism Day September 27th 2023

Investing in People, Planet, and Prosperity

The overall disruption in the tourism sector brought about by COVID-19, provides an opportunity to redefine and recalibrate the direction and narratives of tourism investments for a more sustainable future for the People, the Planet, and prosperity.

This World Tourism Day 2023, the UNWTO, under the theme “Tourism and green investment” highlights the need for more and better-targeted investments for the Sustainable Development Goals, the UN roadmap for a better world by 2030. Now is the time for new and innovative solutions, not just traditional investments that promote and underpin economic growth and productivity.

The UN World Tourism Organization has prepared a website and digital materials for social networks. Let’s all contribute to promote tourism investments focused on achieving a better world for the benefit of all.

How tourism should invest to contribute to the SDGs

The possibilities of strategic investment for this triple dimension are immense:

For the People by investing in education and skills

Looking ahead, the global tourism workforce will require millions of hospitality graduates annually between now and 2030 and a further 800,000 jobs a year will require specific vocational training. For these reasons, we need to invest in people, as they are the foundation of tourism so that all those who wish to be part of the sector have the same opportunities to access quality tourism training, anywhere in the world.

For the Planet by investing in sustainable infrastructure and accelerating green transformation

Looking into the future, the need to reduce emissions provides an investment opportunity of $24.7 trillion in the green buildings sector of emerging market cities by 2030, in which hotels, resorts, and restaurants account for $1.5 trillion. In addition, tourism faces a lot more investment opportunities related to new solutions and technologies to decarbonize the sector as well as to ensure climate-resilient infrastructure through adaptation solutions.

For Prosperity by investing in innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship

Digitalization and innovation programs are a strategic priority to support particularly young people and women, which are critical to upskill the tourism sector’s workforce. Moreover, the global need to increase investments in programs that support and incentivize entrepreneurship and generate opportunities for innovations is highly need it in the tourism sector.

In order to succeed, let’s make this World Tourism Day a call to action to the international community, governments, multilateral financial institutions, development partners, and private sector investors to unite around a new tourism investment strategy.

Share your event!

You can promote your event on tourism and sustainability through the website of the World Tourism Organization, as well as consult the events that will be held worldwide to demonstrate the sector’s contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals.