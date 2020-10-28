Breaking Travel News investigates: Lasagneria Italiana, London

Let me open by saying lasagne is my favourite food, so the objectivity of any review of a restaurant called Lasagneria Italiana can certainly be called into question.

Luckily, the new central London location, right in the shadow of the Bank of England, delivers pretty much everything it claims to, so there can be no conflict of interest.

Opening this month, the restaurant gives guests a chance to enjoy some comforting, hand-crafted cheesy pasta layers in glorious Italian flavours as the nights draw in.

With seasonal menus designed by award-winning chef, Antonio Sanzone, Lasagneria Italiana focuses on the basics – and delivers them well.

Gone are the soggy, stodgy pasta door-stoppers cooked by Brits in its 1990s.

On hand are a range of fresh, exciting lasagne dishes to delight any palette; lighter and brighter, these rich, mouth-watering meals have been handcrafted and packed with seasonal Italian ingredients.

There are scented black truffles from Piedmont; crispy onion toppings in a nod to Genoa, the obligatory spicy N’duja from Calabria and from around Milan, the creamy, blue-veined deliciousness that is Gorgonzola cheese.

Contemporary twists on the classic dish that hails originally from Naples include a salmon and avocado lasagne and a big breakfast version fully loaded with a fried egg and sausage.

Guests have the option to select a trio of lasagnes as their main dish, taking a vicarious trip around the regional flavours of Italy in one meal.

For me, the Tartufo Nero, featuring ragu of British beef mince with mushrooms, black truffle, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, was the highlight, followed closely by the Calabrese, which came with Italian sausage, spicy N’duja, red onions and béchamel sauce.

For a very affordable price – mains start at around £10 – there is enough to quell even the most fearsome appetite – indeed, you’ll do well to eat it all.

Vegan options are also available, including the Vegana.

The dish comes with egg-free pasta layers with tomato sauce, roasted veggies and a vegan almond sauce, offering a lighter option whether you normally eat animal products or not.

For dessert, the theme continues albeit with a whimsical twist.

Oreo ‘lasagne’ comes as layers of wispy, crispy puffed pastry sandwiched together with indulgent Oreo cream and topped with an Oreo cookie, while Nutella ‘lasagne’ is a moreish stack of folded sweet crepes melded together with rich Nutella and sprinkled with plenty of icing sugar.

This is not in any way healthy and will likely require a visit to the gym to work off those extra calories – but that can wait until January.

The ultimate comfort food, and the Italian answer to the British Sunday roast, lasagne has been cleverly elevated by chef Sanzone with City workers in mind.

This would be a great place to visit for those who work locally and are looking for something a bit more filling that a Pret salad, at an affordable price.

Skill, passion and the imagination of an award-winning chef deliver a strong menu of lasagne and more.

Chris O’Toole