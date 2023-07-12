Breaking Travel News explores: Villas on the Palm Jumeirah

Looking for something spectacular on your travels?

Look no further than one of the stunning villa accommodations on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

These are some of the most luxurious locations available – anywhere – and are perfect for larger groups.

Here we explore the best-of-the-best.



Two-Bedroom Beachfront Villa at One&Only the Palm

Considered by some to be the premier villa in Dubai, the Two-Bedroom Beachfront Villa at One&Only the Palm is the ultimate in luxury hotel stays.

Step through the grand entrance foyer to an open-plan living space with a bar, dining table and kitchenette.

Two master bedrooms are artfully designed for individual privacy and complete relaxation.

Soak in the sun on your oversized daybeds on the terrace, surrounded by lush private gardens, or cool off in your temperature-controlled swimming pool, captivated by views of the Arabian Gulf.

Entertain guests with extensive outdoor shaded seating and dining areas, including a majlis-style space shrouded by an oversized gazebo.

One & Only the Palm is home to the World’s Leading Hotel Beach Villas according to voters at the World Travel Awards.



Sky Pool Villa at Atlantis, the Royal

Next up, take a swim in the sky in your private infinity pool while gazing over the serene sea in a Sky Pool Villa at Atlantis, the Royal.

Relax on one of the sun loungers and swing to the motion of the ocean; you’ll want to spend as much time as possible on this dream-worthy terrace.

With a dining table that can seat six, you can get your butler to arrange an al fresco dinner for you and friends.

Feel right at home in a large airy living and dining area, as well as a separate pantry and two beautiful bathrooms for private and guest use.

All bathrooms are fitted with bespoke Graff amenities, a world-exclusive, created for Atlantis the Royal.

Atlantis the Royal is currently nominated for a number of awards at the World Travel Awards - vote here.



Beach Villas at Sofitel Dubai the Palm

Guests in Dubai can discover the warm French-Polynesian welcome of Sofitel Dubai the Palm, a luxury five-star beach resort situated on the East Crescent of the world-famous Palm Jumeirah.

The location offers a rejuvenating escape inspired by the rich culture of the South Pacific.

Nestled amongst lush greenery on the idyllic shores of the Arabian Gulf, Sofitel Dubai the Palm offers a tropical and relaxing sanctuary, only a short distance away from the vibrant, buzzing metropolis of Dubai.

For the luxury traveller, the soft white sands and shimmering waters of the beach are at your doorstep in the Beach Villa.

Your private pool and Jacuzzi, surrounded by a shady sundeck, beckon you to swim, play and relax.

A rooftop terrace affords unforgettable panoramas of the sea during the day, and dazzling views of the skyline at night.

All around you are the sights, scents and serenity of a tropical Polynesian island.

For the utmost in tranquillity and privacy, escape to the Beach Villa with your extended family or closest friends.

With three light-filled bedrooms, including a master suite, there is more than enough room for everyone.

Experience the grandeur and freedom of this exclusive retreat.

Sofitel the Palm Dubai is considered the World’s Leading Themed Resort at the World Travel Awards.



Four Bedroom Beach Villa with Private Pool at FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel

Located in the hottest hotel on Palm Jumeirah, Four Bedroom Beach Villa with Private Pool at FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel is 1,142 square metres and set in the heart of the five-star lifestyle resort.

Set on the ground floor with breath-taking views of Beach By FIVE, Marina skyline and Ain Dubai, this stunning villa has a beautiful 33 square metre private pool and its own garden.

Head to the rooftop, take a dip in the private jacuzzi and watch the sunset over the city.

Guests can also enjoy convenient access to the culinary hot spots at FIVE Palm Jumeirah, such as the award-winning celeb hangout the Penthouse, lively Social Pool as well as the kids’ club and family pool.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel is currently in the running for the title of Middle East’s Leading Luxury Hotel & Residences at the World Travel Awards - vote here.



Beach Royal Residence at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Jumeriah Zabeel Saray offers Ottoman-inspired elegance on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah.

Visitors can expect exceptional views of the sea at the Beach Royal Residence, while lush tropical gardens make this property an extraordinary setting for a holiday.

The residences offer you round-the-clock butler service, marbled bathrooms and a fully equipped kitchen.

On hand are five bathrooms with rain showers and marble baths, widescreen interactive HD LED TVs, a 24-hour personalised butler service and a fully equipped kitchen and 24-hour room service.

Also included for elite guests are a security service, separate entrance, complimentary transfers to and from Dubai International Airport and access to Talise Ottoman Spa facilities, including Thalassotherapy pool and fitness areas.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray is home to the World’s Leading Resort Residences according to voters at the World Travel Awards.



Imperial Villa at Raffles the Palm Dubai

One of most sumptuous properties on the Palm Jumeirah, Raffles the Palm Dubai was created for profound wellbeing and palatial pleasure.

A five-star beach palace crafted by masters for connoisseurs, guests can enjoy personal Raffles service and a vibrant culture.

At the elite level, pure indulgence is provided in absolute discretion in the four-bedroom Imperial Villa, all of which are located by the shoreline.

Included is access to Raffles Club Lounge, hand-crafted furniture by Francesco Molon, a luxurious living area, separate dining area, a full kitchen and a spa with Hamman, scrub room, relaxation area and couples’ treatment room.

Outside, there is a private garden pool and a garage with separate driveway from the main hotel.

Raffles the Palm Dubai is recognised as Dubai’s Leading Luxury Villa Hotel at the World Travel Awards.

