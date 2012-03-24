Breaking Travel News explores: Egypt, a tapestry of contrasts and potential

With its rich history, vibrant culture and diverse landscapes, Egypt has always held a magnetic allure for travellers.

From the ancient pyramids to the blue waters of both the Mediterranean and Red Seas to bustling city streets, this North African gem weaves together a magnificent tapestry of contrasts.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, inbound visitor numbers are also increasing significantly.

In 2022, the country welcomed 11.7 million tourists, and a 28 per cent increase is expected this year.

To support this growth, the Egyptian government has taken various steps, such as simplifying the tourist visa process.

Additionally, there are plans to expand hotel capacities and foster partnerships with travel operators and international airlines.

Notably, travel bans have been lifted, and collaborations with prominent brands like Wego have been established.

A fresh campaign called Your Expectations Are History has been launched, generating excitement and intrigue among prospective tourists.

Furthermore, a new e-learning program has been introduced, designed to inspire industry partners to become proficient Egypt specialists.



Egypt has long relied on its ancient wonders to wow the crowds

These combined efforts aim to enhance the tourism experience and promote Egypt as a top destination.

There are significant plans upcoming this year for the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) and its surroundings, intending to transform the Giza plateau into a premier tourist destination.

The opening of the museum, coupled with the Sphinx International Airport, aims to further enhance Egypt’s appeal to visitors.

With these developments, Egypt’s tourism industry is poised for continued growth, attracting travellers from around the world to explore its rich historical and cultural heritage.

Digital nomads, drawn by the prospect of living like kings, are finding a welcoming environment in Egypt, with their money going further than in competing destinations.

Resorts, co-working spaces and platforms like Airbnb cater to their needs.

While the current GDP impact of these efforts is still unfolding, there is hope that they will bring new investments and opportunities, fostering a sense of interconnectedness that is beneficial to locals and visitors alike.



Egypt has quickly bounced back from the Covid-19 tourism slump

Egypt is embarking on an ambitious journey to develop smart cities, aiming to create modern urban centres that integrate advanced technologies and sustainable practices.

These smart cities, including New Cairo, are designed to enhance efficiency, improve quality of life and foster economic growth.

Many government departments such as the ministry of tourism and antiquities are moving offices to these new developments.

Smart cities in Egypt have the potential to revolutionise the tourism sector by offering enhanced connectivity, sustainability, safety and personalised experiences for visitors.

By embracing these technological advancements, Egypt can position itself as a cutting-edge destination, attracting a diverse range of tourists and further stimulating economic growth in the tourism industry.



Modern sights have grown to rival those of the ancient world

Egypt’s potential as a leading destination in the region is undeniable - it possesses raw materials that can rival any other place on earth.

To compete with neighbouring destinations, though, the country must continue to implement key improvements, such as visa simplification, robust infrastructure including widespread Wi-Fi provision, and expanded connectivity to help to draw in these visitors who are keen for seamless travel experiences.

Furthermore, a coherent and modern vision for the country is essential, providing a roadmap for development that showcases Egypt’s uniqueness while catering to the needs of a new generation of travellers.



Cairo Food Week is part of a wider attempt to broaden the tourism offering in Egypt

While everyone is familiar with the historical landmarks and beach hotspots the country is famous for, continuing to boost promotion of the less familiar and unexpected - hidden gems that travellers may not be so familiar with, innovative small businesses and more boutique experiences for that sense of luxury at every budget - will encourage visitors to stay for longer, and embark on multi-destination trips.

A key part of this is showcasing not only the country’s awe-inspiring ancient wonders but also its rich and diverse contemporary culture - not least its burgeoning culinary scene.

While fine dining establishments are often found within hotels, efforts are underway to celebrate and elevate local cuisine.

Authenticity and local experiences are increasingly sought after by modern tourists who are eager to embrace Egypt’s vibrant culture and heritage.

An example is Cairo Food Week, the inaugural series of events that unites culinary professionals, restaurants, food entrepreneurs, designers, artists and brands from around the world - a week-long celebration of food, encompassing experimentation, collaboration, art and culture.

The aim is to emulate the recent success of Peruvian cuisine around the world.

This will draw in tourists who are keen to sample culture and heritage both traditional and contemporary.

While challenges exist, there is a collective dedication to preserving the country’s natural beauty and historical legacy.

The potential for growth and prosperity is within reach if the destination continues to invest in planning, investment and innovation.

Egypt stands poised to embrace the future, while retaining the essence of its glorious past, becoming a beacon that attracts travellers from far and wide.

Words & Images: Sapphire Goss