Yotel announces new property in Atlanta, USA

Yotel has announced plans to open a 351-cabin property in downtown Atlanta.

It will be located just off Peachtree Street in the heart of the Underground transformation – a historic four-block redevelopment from real estate developer WRS.

The new build will provide a unique accommodation offering in Atlanta, with the property featuring 234 cabins designed for short stays.

Also on offer are 117 Yotelpads for longer stays.

Construction of the hotel is set to begin in summer 2020, with an anticipated opening date of autumn 2022.

“The Yotel and Yotelpad concepts have been incredibly well received across the globe.

“In the United States alone we currently operate four Yotel properties and have another seven under development including four Yotelpad properties,” remarked Hubert Viriot, chief executive of Yotel.

“We are extremely excited to be part of this project, focused on the revitalisation of Atlanta’s downtown.

“Atlanta is an exciting, bustling city, with one of the largest concentrations of Fortune 500 companies in the US and the busiest airport in the world.

“Not only is it a key business hub, but also a great city to combine work with play due to its rich cultural history and famous landmarks.

“This is an excellent opportunity for us to put our signature modern spin on Atlanta’s southern hospitality,” continued Viriot.

Once completed, Underground will have over 400,000 square foot of retail, restaurant, entertainment, event space, office, residential and student housing space.

The community hub boasts a prime location, above the Five Points Station, with direct access to Marta, the main transportation hub in Atlanta.

It is also adjacent to the Georgia State University campus and large business global HQs such as UPS, Coca-Cola, Home Depot and Delta Air Lines.