Mina by Azizi reaches construction milestone on Palm Jumeirah

Azizi Developments has reached 61 per cent completion of Mina by Azizi, its flagship development on the iconic Palm Jumeirah.

Highlighting the company’s commitment to on-schedule delivery, especially as it marks 2019 as the year of construction, Azizi Developments aims to hand over 178 residences that comprise 120 one-bedroom and 54 two-bedroom units as well as four spacious penthouses by December this year.

Azizi is working with established contractors and leveraging advanced technology to accelerate the project progress.

To date, the completion of blockwork is at over 85 per cent, internal plastering at 70 per cent, HVAC at around 50 per cent, and the second MEP fix at over 55 per cent.

Work on the tiling, swimming pools, façade, elevator installation, and overall finishes is also advancing swiftly.

Farhad Azizi, chief executive of Azizi Developments, said: “The fast-paced construction at this outstandingly prestigious development, which boasts a spectacular location on Palm Jumeirah, underlines our customer-first mindset and clear commitment to deliver on our promises.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With our focus on transparency, we deliver timely updates to keep our customers well-informed at all times.

“With projects like Mina by Azizi, we continue to deliver on our mission to enrich lives and catalyse the growth of the UAE.”

Immaculately designed to leverage its waterfront location and overlooking the Arabian Gulf with stunning views of the city’s skyline, Azizi Mina offers residents seaside serenity at its finest, as well as a range of exceptional amenities that include private beach access.

Over 69 per cent of their total area is allocated for gardens, a children’s play area, a jogging track, and outdoor spaces. Moreover, Mina is host to two swimming pools, a dedicated retail precinct, a fully equipped gym, a health club, a sauna, covered parking, and concierge service.

Featuring premium residential and commercial units, Azizi Mina has a total gross floor area of over 22,991 square metres.

Prices of the Azizi Mina homes start at AED 2.3 million with attractive payment plans available for investors.

Penthouse customers will also be able to design their own homes.

Located on the East Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, residents have easy access to the Palm Monorail, Dubai Tram, and Dubai Metro as well as to a range of hotels and other retail and leisure attractions.