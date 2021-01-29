Wyndham Grand Algarve reopens in Portugal

The Wyndham Grand Algarve will relaunch this spring having undergone a complete €5 million transformation.

The sophisticated five-star resort is the gateway to the Quinta do Lago, the most exclusive and sought-after location in the Algarve, Portugal.

The all-suite property - formerly known as Monte da Quinta Resort - has been reimagined to provide premium amenities, stylish interiors and the most attentive service.

The 132 suites are the largest in Quinta do Lago, with one-, two- and three-bedroom suites offering a relaxed lounge area with kitchen facilities.

A sun-drenched balcony or terrace provide extensive views across the lush gardens.

Guests may pick from five dining experiences during a stay, each emphasising the very best and freshest ingredients throughout.

Outside of the hotel, guests at the Wyndham Grand Algarve benefit from the location in Quinta do Lago, one of the largest golf resorts in Portugal.

The year round-temperate climate encourages an outdoor lifestyle.

Guests enjoy easy access to the seven celebrated golf courses in the area which combine challenging tour-quality greens with captivating Algarve coastal scenery.

Maarten de Boer, general manager of Wyndham Grand Algarve, said: “We are eagerly anticipating welcoming guests to the Wyndham Grand Algarve for our grand opening this spring.

“We look forward to indulging our guests with wonderful service, attention to detail and leading facilities, all on the doorstep of Portugal’s outdoor playground, Quinta do Lago.”

Wyndham initially took over the property last year, closing it in October for refurbishment, ahead of the relaunch.