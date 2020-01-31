Wyndham Grand Algarve opens in Portugal

Wyndham Grand Algarve has opened in the famous golf destination of Quinta do Lago, marking the brand’s debut in Portugal.

The hotel is nestled in the coveted resort, a world-famous golf and holiday destination, in the heart of the Ria Formosa Natural Park and within walking distance of Quinta do Lago beach.

It features 132 elegant suites with one or two bedrooms, luxury amenities, a balcony or terrace and complimentary Wi-Fi.

The property offers multiple dining options, a full-service spa, state-of-the-art fitness centre, indoor and outdoor pool, and kids clubs. Six renowned golf courses are nearby, as is Quinta do Lago’s sports campus, which offers tennis, swimming, football and much more.

Wyndham Grand Algarve is located 25 minutes from Faro Airport and offers VIP transfers, making it an ideal getaway for international guests.

The debut is the latest in the brand’s recent expansion to more sought-after destinations around the world.

In 2019 alone, Wyndham Grand entered Georgia (Tbilisi), Croatia (Novi Vinodolski), the Greek Islands (Crete) and added other iconic properties in Turkey, California, Vietnam and Mexico.

Other top destinations for Wyndham Grand include Shanghai, Istanbul, Salzburg, Athens, Manama, Chicago, Orlando, amongst others.

Its future expansion plans include a pipeline of 20 additional hotels in various destinations, including St. Kitts and Nevis, Barbados, Belize and a new dual-branded Wyndham Grand and TRYP by Wyndham hotel in Miami, Florida.

Dimitris Manikis, managing director for EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are thrilled to have expanded our upper-upscale offering for our guests travelling across EMEA.

“From Georgia to Greece, Turkey and now Portugal, we now have even more options to suit our traveller’s needs combining one-of-a-kind experience with accessible luxury.

“This stunning location in the Algarve is the perfect spot to introduce our iconic brand to Portugal.

“With over 20 million overnight stays recorded in the first eleven months of 2019 alone, the Algarve continues to attract more travellers and we are delighted to expand our collection in Portugal’s southernmost region.”