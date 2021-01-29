Hyatt partners with Story Hotels for three Sweden properties

Hyatt has entered into franchise agreements with Story Hotels Holding to bring three hotels in Sweden under the JDV Hotel brand.

The move is designed to help to grow the Hyatt independent collection brand in Europe.

The three boutique hotels – Story Hotel Riddargatan and Story Hotel Signalfabriken in Stockholm, as well as Story Hotel Studio Malmö – will all retain their individual hotel names and unique identities.

The three hotels will be available for reservation from today for stays starting April 15th.

“We are very excited to bring these three Story Hotels in Europe under Hyatt’s JDV Hotel brand portfolio and at the same time grow the Hyatt hotel footprint in Sweden,” said Briana Swift, director of development Europe and south-west Asia at Hyatt.

“We are focused on thoughtful growth in locations that meet our guests’ and members’ needs, and the upcoming addition of three Story Hotels help us fuel this growth in markets like Scandinavia, as we collaborate with owners who want to maintain each property’s unique identity.

“With their strong design focus and neighbourhood feel, Story Hotels will be the perfect representation of Hyatt’s independent collection in Europe.”

Story Hotel Riddargatan, Story Hotel Signalfabriken and Story Hotel Studio Malmö are ideally located at the heart of their destinations and each will celebrate the unique neighbourhoods in which the properties reside.

With modern, Scandinavian design that reflects the edgy nature of both cities, the hotels will offer amenities for both business and leisure travellers.

“It was clear at an early stage that Hyatt and Story Hotels had a very similar vision of how modern upscale living should look and feel,” said Staffan Åkerlind, chief executive, Story Hotels.

“We are thrilled to introduce the JDV Hotel brand to Europe and Scandinavia, and we are proud to be working with such an experienced, international hospitality company like Hyatt.

“We look forward to leveraging their experience to offer excellent service to our guests and benefit from their global scale and distribution platform.”

All three hotels will feature individually designed boutique guestrooms, vibrant public spaces and food and beverage offerings popular with both visitors and locals alike.

Boutique in size as a reflection of their urban locations, each hotel will offer complimentary access to local gyms during their stay.