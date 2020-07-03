WTTC gives cautious welcome to quarantine-free travel

World Travel & Tourism Council president Gloria Guevara has welcomed a decision to remove quarantine requirements for travellers entering England from a number of countries.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps released the list of destinations earlier, with France, German, Spain and Greece among those considered safe.

In response, Guevara said: “WTTC cautiously welcomes the government’s decision to re-open England’s borders on July 10th to enable travellers and holidaymakers to travel again.

“Consumers and those who work within the tourism sector have been eagerly awaiting this news.”

She added: “However, there has been a disappointing lack of co-ordination to ensure the same rules apply at the same time across the whole of the UK.

“We have learned from the past that a lack of coordination between governments and with the private sector causes long-lasting travel disruption, higher costs and a far slower recovery.”

The devolved administrations will set out their own approach to exemptions, and so passengers returning to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland should ensure they follow the laws and guidance which applies there.

“This risks causing confusion for travellers and we need greater clarity about which ‘exempted countries’ will not require arriving UK holidaymakers and travellers to self-isolate,” continued Guevara.

“This lack of reciprocity would put the UK at a distinct competitive disadvantage at a time when we ought to be providing the assurance travellers need to restore consumer confidence.

“Blanket quarantine measures kill travel and should rarely be used as they stifle economic activity.”