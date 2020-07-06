Frasers Hospitality reopens global portfolio

Frasers Hospitality is reopening its worldwide property portfolio with a series of new measures designed to ensure the health, safety and well-being of guests and staff.

Throughout the Covid-19 crisis, most properties around the world have remained open.

Of those that closed in accordance with government and local authority guidelines, properties in Germany, France, Switzerland and Spain have recently opened their doors to guests.

Following the easing of restrictions in the UK, serviced residences in England reopened on July 4th and those in Scotland will follow on July 15th, with a phased reopening of boutique lifestyle hotels Malmaison and Hotel du Vin.

New initiatives introduced during this pandemic include a new cleaning regime that uses a water and oxygen-based solution which has been proven to kill 99.9 per cent of germs without the need for harmful chemicals, making it safer for guests and staff, and more sustainable.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, several properties have been awarded certifications in their respective regions: SG Clean in Singapore, Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) and ISAAP Compliance Accreditation.

“Our guests and staff can return to our properties with the knowledge that we have taken all necessary precautions to ensure their safety and well-being in accordance with the guidelines set out by the World Health Organisation.

“We have also taken this opportunity to redefine and adopt new hospitality standards into our operations, which will carry us through a post-pandemic world.

“This new and heightened cleaning regime will be implemented across all our properties, including those which remained open during this period,” said Guus Bakker, chief executive Europe, Middle East and Africa of Frasers Hospitality UK.

Additional measures introduced globally as part of #FraserCares include deep cleaning of each property, remote guest concierge services and frequent sanitisation in communal areas.

Safe distancing protocols including signage installed at each property. In addition, on-site restaurants and bars have implemented measures to minimise contact, providing grab and go food options and ensuring safe distancing for dine-in guests.

Growing from two properties in Singapore to more than 140 properties in over 70 cities, Frasers Hospitality is now one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing providers of serviced residences.

More Information

Frasers Hospitality is considered the World’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand by voters at the World Travel Awards.