ABTA offers advice to post-Covid-19 holidaymakers

ABTA has unveiled a new customer-focused webpage titled ‘Restarting travel – a guide for customers’, designed to take travellers through extra steps to consider as they book their next trip.

The move comes as quarantine restrictions are lifted for holidaymakers returning from dozens of countries.

Available here, the website includes how to plan for their trip abroad, what to expect from their package holiday once they arrive in-destination and considerations for their return to the UK.

The page also highlights that health, safety, hygiene and security measures will be in place, which will naturally make their holiday look and feel different to previous experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Promoted via a social advertising campaign set to reach more than 500,000 prospective holidaymakers, the new webpage aims to support members by helping to manage customers’ expectations for their package holiday.

In addition, ABTA plans to share travel related content across its social channels with #restartingtravel to show customers how destinations are reopening and preparing to welcome British travellers this summer.

Mark Tanzer, chief executive, of ABTA, said: “Months of travel restrictions have understandably led to a pent-up demand for holidays, with many holidaymakers eager to book a well-deserved break.

“As international travel begins to restart, it’s important that ABTA, as a trusted travel organisation, provides customers with information and advice that will help them book with confidence.

“This new webpage will guide holidaymakers through the considerations when it comes to planning a holiday in this new environment and will be updated with the latest guidance as the opportunities to travel continue to evolve.”