World Travel Awards - Voting opens for the Caribbean and Americas

Voting is now open for organisations in the Caribbean and the Americas for the World Travel Awards 2023 programme. Industry professionals, the media and consumers worldwide can vote for their favourite travel brands.

Voting runs until midnight 9 July. The nominee gaining the most votes in a category will be named as the winner in the landmark 30th anniversary year.

After the close of voting, the winner of each category will be invited to attend the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony 2023 – the premier gathering of tourism VIPs – which will take place on 26 August 2023 at Sandals Grande St. Lucian on the magical island of Saint Lucia.

Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA said: “With voting now open for our key regions of the Caribbean and the Americas, momentum for our landmark 30th anniversary continues to gather momentum. It is time for you to choose the organisations that are raising the bar of travel excellence.”

Nominees this year cover a broad spectrum of categories including Aviation, Tourist Attractions, Car Hire, Cruise, Destinations, Hotels & Resorts, Meetings & Events, Travel Agencies and Tour Operators.

For more information on WTA, visit worldtravelawards.com.