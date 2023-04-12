Third Global Tourism Resilience Conference to be held in the City of Malaga, Spain on the 16/17 Feb

Hosting the Global Tourism Resilience Day 2024 in Malaga, from left to right the Spanish Ambassador to South Africa HE Raimundo Robredo Rubio along with the two deputy Mayors Jacobo Florido, Susana Carillo and the Director of Tourism Jonathan Gomez-Puzon of Malaga as well as ITIC group CEO Ibrahim Ayoub with Hon Edmund Bartlett Founder and Chairman of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre

Following a meeting in Cape Town on the 4th April 2023 during the ITIC-WTM African Tourism Investment Summit, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism of Jamaica and Co-chair and Founder of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre GTRCMC is pleased to announce that next year’s Global Tourism Resilience Conference will be held in the City of Malaga on the 16th and 17th February

The 17th February has been proclaimed by the United Nations as the Global Tourism Resilience Day, an initiative spearheaded by Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism of Jamaica and voted by 94 nationsat the General Assembly of the UN on the 4th February 2023.

This United Nations proclamation culminated in the second edition of the Global Tourism Resilience Conference from the 15th to the 17th February 2023 in Kingston, Jamaica.

GTRCMC and its partners have united their forces to advance the capacity of countries and especially of the tourism industry across the world, to enhance their preparedness and response to the increasingly complex risk scape resulting from climate change and natural hazards.

This initiative shows the commitment of GTRCMC to host the conference in the City of Malaga which is also known as the European Capital of Smart Tourism.

The project is a collaboration of ITIC, GTRCMC and the City of Malaga and such a partnership will not only enable countries to harness disruptions but also to attract