World Travel Awards Europe 2022 winners announced in Mallorca

Europe’s premier travel brands have been revealed at a blockbuster gala ceremony at the new Hilton Mallorca Galatzo. The brightest stars of the hospitality industry aligned at the World Travel Awards (WTA) European Gala Ceremony 2022 to discover who amongst them had won the ultimate accolades in tourism.

Triumphant at the red carpet event was The Algarve, Portugal winning the coveted title of ‘Europe’s Leading Beach Destination’, while Porto picked up the prized honour of ‘Europe’s Leading City Destination’.

The burgeoning Black Sea city of Batumi secured the headline grabbing title of ‘Europe’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination’. Meanwhile Madrid claimed the award for ‘Europe’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination’ for the 5th year in a row, and the Convention Centre, Dublin picked up the trophy for ‘Europe’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre’.

Travel industry VIPs from 40 nations attended the big travel industry reunion at Hilton’s first property on Mallorca. The recently opened 208-room Hilton Mallorca Galatzo is the latest addition to join Hilton’s growing European portfolio.

Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA, said: “What a truly memorable experience was had by our international VIP audience. This enchanting island setting proved to be the perfect backdrop for a sensational two-day event crowned by this evening’s Gala Ceremony. Hilton Mallorca Galatzo has done itself proud by making Europe’s luminaries feel so warmly welcomed.

WTA had the privilege of recognising the industry’s leading lights from across Europe. As stellar examples of tourism excellence, our winners have helped the industry to raise the collective benchmark”.

In a special presentation, ‘Europe’s Corporate Social Responsibility Award’ was received by Drying Little Tears – Regine Sixt Children’s Aid Foundation.

In the aviation sector, Turkish Airlines claimed the honour of ‘Europe’s Leading Airline’, whilst British Airways was named ‘Europe’s Leading Airline Brand’. Earlier in the evening Air France claimed the prized award for ‘Europe’s Leading Airline – Economy Class’ and TAP Air Portugal took accolades for ‘Europe’s Leading Airline to South America’ and ‘Europe’s Leading Airline to South America’.

The luxury and charm of Çırağan Palace Kempinski Istanbul earned the ultimate hospitality award for ‘Europe’s Leading Hotel’ while the stunning Mandarin Oriental Bosphorus, Istanbul claimed the hotly contested title of ‘Europe’s Leading New Hotel’. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts took the prize for ‘Europe’s Leading Luxury Hotel Brand’ while the Royal Monceau Suite @ Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris, picked up the award for ‘Europe’s Leading Hotel Suite’. Elsewhere, a grand total of six honours went to Forte Village Resort including the title of ‘Europe’s Leading New Resort’.

The majestic Conrad Algarve claimed the award for ‘Europe’s Leading Lifestyle Resort’ while the luxurious Sani Resort took the prize for ‘Europe’s Leading Family Resort’.

In the cruise sector, Norwegian Cruise Line was voted ‘Europe’s Leading Cruise Line’ while Lisbon picked up the award for ‘Europe’s Leading Cruise Destination’.

Travel provider winners included Abercrombie & Kent (‘Europe’s Leading Luxury Tour Operator’), Booking.com (‘Europe’s Leading Travel Agency’) and FCM Travel (‘Europe’s Leading Travel Management Company’).

The next red carpet events on the WTA Grand Tour 2022 will take place in Nairobi, Kenya (Africa & Indian Ocean), Amman, Jordan (Middle East) and Muscat, Oman (Grand Final).

Find more information and a full list of winners on the official WTA www.worldtravelawards.com