IHG signs Hotel Indigo Jeddah, third hotel in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

IHG Hotels and Resorts has put pen to paper for its third Hotel Indigo in Saudi Arabia. Hotel Indigo Jeddah is expected to open in 2028, joining a Hotel Indigo resort also in Jeddah, opening in 2026, and a Riyadh hotel in 2025.

The hotel will be developed as part of the SIGMAC mixed use development on Prince Sultan Road. With 267 rooms and 173 serviced apartments, the hotel will feature a neighbourhood café, lobby lounge, health club and swimming pool.

Speaking on the announcement, Haitham Mattar, managing director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG said: “With the signing of our second management agreement for Hotel Indigo in Jeddah, we look forward to being able to welcome more guests to visit this exciting and dynamic city in the coming years.

“We are greatly encouraged by the Saudi leaderships’ investment into the reinvigoration of Jeddah, under the Saudi Tourism Development Strategy. Joining our Hotel Indigo properties in Riyadh, and Hotel Indigo Durrat Al Arus here in Jeddah, this new agreement aligns closely with our ambition to deliver a truly unique urban lifestyle proposition to new guest segments in Saudi Arabia. It will continue to drive forward our vision of offering the perfect balance of local experiences and hospitality, complimented by the familiarity of our brands’ modern design and the latest technological advancements in the industry.”

Jason Addison, the CEO of SIGMAC, added: “We’re pleased to partner with IHG to bring a new Hotel Indigo to Jeddah with our iconic mixed-use development in the city. The Kingdom’s tourism offering is ever-growing and it’s exciting to be an integral part of that, while reassured by being partnered with one of the world’s largest hotel groups.

“We look forward to benefiting from both IHG’s global experience and expertise in the industry, but even more importantly, their knowledge of our market through their long-standing presence in KSA. When we open our doors in Q1 2028, we plan to offer our guests the unique experience of a Hotel Indigo, in a way that honours the hospitality so ingrained within the Saudi culture.”

Established in 2004, Hotel Indigo is currently present in more than 20 countries with over 120 hotels, with additional 100-plus hotels in the pipeline, across India, Middle East and Africa. IHG opened Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, its first Hotel Indigo in the region, last year. Hotel Indigo Jeddah joins a growing pipeline for the brand including properties in Doha and Oman.

Source: Hotelier Middle East

ADVERTISEMENT