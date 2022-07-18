World Cup Qatar 2022: Teams, groups, fixtures, stadiums, tickets and more

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will be played from 21 November to 18 December in Qatar. It will be the 22nd edition of the competition, and the first played in the Arab world.

The draw for the World Cup group phase took place in Doha, Qatar, on April 1 2022 to set the stage for the tournament.

The final three qualification places were filled in June, with Wales, Australia and Costa Rica completing the 32-team line-up.

Here is everything you need to know about Qatar 2022, with full details on the teams, groups, the complete fixture list, the stadiums, how to buy tickets and more.

World Cup Qatar 2022 groups



Group A

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands

Group B

England, IR Iran, USA and Wales

Group C

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D

France, Australia, Denmark and Tunisia

Group E

Spain, Costa Rica, Germany and Japan

Group F

Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia

Group G

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon

Group H

Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and Korea Republic

World Cup Qatar 2022 match schedule

The group phase will be played from 21 November to 2 December. The knockout phase will begin with the Round of 16 from 3-6 December.

The quarter-finals will be played on 9 and 10 December, with the semi-finals on 13 and 14 December. The play-off for the third place will unfold on 17 December, one day before the final.

Please click here to see the full schedule or here to see the pdf version.

World Cup Qatar 2022 tickets

The ticket sales for Qatar 2022 are currently in the Phase 2. The next one is the Last-Minute Sales Phase, which will work on a first come, first serve basis.

Please click here to see the full tickets details on FIFA.com.

World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums

The 64 matches of the tournament will take place across eight venues - Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium.

Past World Cup results

Qatar 2022 will be the sixth World Cup this century, click below for full match replays of the finals.

2018 champions: France

2014 champions: Germany

2010 champions: Spain

2006 champions: Italy

2002 champions: Brazil

There were 16 World Cups which took place in the 20th century.

1998 champions: France

1994 champions: Brazil

1990 champions: Germany FR

1986 champions: Argentina

1982 champions: Italy

1978 champions: Argentina

1974 champions: Germany FR

1970 champions: Brazil

1966 champions: England

1962 champions: Brazil

1958 champions: Brazil

1954 champions: Germany FR

1950 champions: Uruguay

1938 champions: Italy

1934 champions: Italy

1930 champions: Uruguay

Most World Cup titles

Brazil (5)

Germany (4)

Italy (4)

Argentina (2)

France (2)

Uruguay (2)

England (1)

Spain (1)

World Cup: next edition

Canada, Mexico and the USA will host the 2026 tournament.